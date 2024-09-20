  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
PoliticsUnited States of America

How Springfield, Ohio, became center of US election debate

Aya Ibrahim
September 20, 2024

Springfield, Ohio, has found itself at the center of a storm during the US presidential election. It started when the Donald Trump campaign started targeting the large local Haitian community. DW's Aya Ibrahim went to Springfield to find out more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kssq
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk

Trump attacks Democrats, praises Putin in Musk interview

Will the two-hour talk between X owner Elon Musk and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump matter to voters?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202409:15 min
US Vice President Kamala Harris laughs heartily as she stands behind a lectern

Harris galvanizes US voters, but challenges remain

Since she entered the presidential race, Harris has generated huge momentum — but is it enough to beat Donald Trump?
PoliticsAugust 2, 202402:08 min
A view of stands selling Trump merchandise

Republicans at 'Principles First' summit look beyond Trump

Not all Republicans support Donald Trump. DW's Ines Pohl spoke with some of them at the Principles First summit.
PoliticsFebruary 25, 202402:11 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her way to a press conference

EU chief names new top team, with first defense commissioner

Ursula von der Leyen has revealed her nominees for new commissioners to lead the bloc for the next five years.
PoliticsSeptember 17, 202402:45 min
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Show more