Kamala Harris

With a series of political "firsts" already under her belt, in 2020 US politician Kamala Harris became the first woman to be elected vice president of the United States. She also served as a US senator.

In 2020, Kamala Harris was not only the first Black woman and Indian-American to run for the vice presidency on a major-party ticket, she was also the first woman to win the job and the highest-ranking elected female in US history. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Kamala Harris.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Vice President Kamala Harris wave Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Kamala Harris will try to smooth French feathers after a diplomatic crisis. The U.S.-France relationship hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French contract to sell subs to the Australian navy. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Macron: France and US starting 'new era' of relations after submarine row 10.11.2021

US relations with France plummeted this year after a US-UK defense deal with Australia effectively torpedoed a French submarine contract. Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to do some damage control in Paris.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Eine junge Frau fasst sich am 19.08.2011 in Dresden (Sachsen) an den Kopf. Foto: Oliver Killig/dpa (zu dpa: Expertin: Schmerzpatienten individuell behandeln vom 19.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Mysterious 'Havana syndrome' in US embassies: What do we know? 14.10.2021

Five cases of "Havana syndrome" have occurred in Colombia. In August, US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Vietnam was delayed because of cases there. How the syndrome came about remains unclear.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Debra Sweet, holds up a sign as she joins people gathered for a reproductive rights rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall on September 01, 2021 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. NOW-NYC and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund organized a rally for reproductive rights after a Texas law that has been dubbed the Heartbeat Bill went into effect. The law ends access to abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and would allow anyone to sue abortion providers and “aiders and abetters” in civil court. Abortion rights activists have asked the Supreme Court to block the law, but as of Wednesday morning the court has allowed the law to go into effect. In May, Supreme Court justices agreed to review a Mississippi case on the state's ban on abortion procedures after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. A ruling on that case is expected in 2022. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

US Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law 09.09.2021

The US Justice Department has filed suit against Texas to prevent a state law banning abortions from being enforced. Vice President Kamala Harris said women's right to choose was "not negotiable."
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with civil society change makers who work on LGBT, transgender, and disability rights and climate change, at the U.S. Chief of Mission's residence in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Kamala Harris criticizes rights issues in Vietnam as Asia tour wraps up 27.08.2021

The US Vice President ended her Asia tour by speaking out against Vietnam's crackdown on activists and journalists. At the same time, Harris reaffirmed US engagement with regional allies on countering China.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she departs Singapore to Vietnam, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Vietnam: US probes possible 'Havana Syndrome' cases 25.08.2021

US officials briefly delayed the trip of Vice President Kamala Harris from Singapore to Vietnam over "health incidents." Senior officials said two US diplomats were medically evacuated out of the country.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc pose for a photograph in the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)

US VP Kamala Harris makes historic visit to Vietnam 25.08.2021

Kamala Harris became the first US vice president to visit Vietnam. She has urged action against "bullying" by Beijing amid tensions in the South China Sea.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore before departing for Vietnam on the second leg of her Southeast Asia trip, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

US VP Kamala Harris rebukes China on Asia tour 24.08.2021

Kamala Harris called out China's aggression in the South China Sea and reiterated US commitment to the region. Harris' visit comes as the US faces flak over its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold a joint news conference in Singapore, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

US VP Kamala Harris vows 'enduring engagement' in Asia 23.08.2021

The US vice president's visit to Singapore and Vietnam is seen as a test of the Biden administration's ability to reassure key allies of its resolve. The trip comes as US forces withdraw from Afghanistan.
US Vice President Kamala Harris (3rd R) is greeted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (C) upon her arrival at Paya Lebar Base airport in Singapore on August 22, 2021. (Photo by Roslan Rahman / AFP)

US: Kamala Harris visits Asia amid Afghan crisis 22.08.2021

Kamala Harris' tour of Southeast Asia comes at a time of a humiliating withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Angela Merkel meets Joe Biden during final US visit — as it happened 15.07.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel is in the US for probably the last visit before she leaves office, as severe flooding engulfs parts of western Germany. Nord Stream 2 was a key topic in her talks with President Joe Biden.
©Sebastien Muylaert/MAXPPP - Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka directrice executive d'ONU femmes arrive à l'Élysee pour rencontrer le président français dans le cadre du Forum Generation Egalite . Paris, 30.06.2021 Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka at the Elysee Palace on the occasion of the Generation Equality Forum

Generation Equality Forum gets underway in Paris 30.06.2021

The opening of the largely virtual forum at the Elysee Palace will include remarks from Emmanuel Macron and Kamala Harris. The conference has been initiated by the UN body fighting to empower women.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector during her visit to the El Paso Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas on June 25, 2021. Photo by Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM

US: Kamala Harris says US making 'progress' during Mexico border visit 25.06.2021

It was Harris' first visit to the border as vice president, coming as the US experiences a surge in irregular migration. The Biden administration's immigration policy has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans.
a medical doctor loads the Johnson & Johnson vaccine into syringe before vaccination for homeless people in Berge church in Duesseldorf, Germany on May 21, 2021. (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto)

Coronavirus digest: Germany warns delta variant will dominate 'by autumn' 18.06.2021

Around half of the German population have now received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Elsewhere, experts say Japan must ban spectators at the Olympics. Follow DW for the latest.
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership to cooperate on development programs in the Northern Triangle at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

US: Kamala Harris declares Mexico, Guatemala trip 'a success' 09.06.2021

Despite backlash from some Democratic and Republican lawmakers at home, US Vice President Kamala Harris maintained that Washington needed to tackle the "root causes" of migration.
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, attend a news conference, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US: Kamala Harris in Guatemala warns migrants 'do not come' 08.06.2021

The US vice president has cautioned migrants on her first trip abroad since taking office. She is talking migration, corruption and investment with Guatemalan and Mexican leaders.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd R) conducts a bilateral meeting with Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador via video link from her Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Harris is heading the White House's efforts to partner with Mexico and other Northern Triangle countries to work on the current migration crisis. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

US and Mexico vow to cooperate on border crisis 07.05.2021

Shortly before virtual talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris on migration and trade, Mexican President Lopez Obrador sent a diplomatic note accusing the US of violating his country's sovereignty.

