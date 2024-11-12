  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ScienceUnited States of America

Cleaning up a toxic legacy, one oil well at a time

December 11, 2024

More than three million abandoned oil wells are scattered across the US. Many were never properly decommissioned and are now leaking methane and other toxic gases. One foundation is working to plug those orphan wells.

https://p.dw.com/p/4npdz
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Is there a way to farm beef that’s actually good for the environment?
ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
A view of two oil derricks against a blue sky

North Dakota profits from energy crisis

Wary of sustainable alternatives, locals hope the crisis will provide a long-term boost to the oil industry.
BusinessAugust 9, 202204:13 min
USA | Landschaft in North Dakota

Energy Transition? The U.S. and Oil

Should the U.S. state of North Dakota focus on oil and gas production or investing in renewables?
ClimateApril 9, 202212:29 min
Skip next section More on Science from North America

More on Science from North America

Dylan Taylor, CEO Voyager Space, in a DW interview

How private firms are reshaping space travel

Dylan Taylor, Voyager Space Holdings CEO & Chairman, speaks to DW's Editor-in-Chief, Manuela Kasper-Claridge.
ScienceJanuary 19, 202414:23 min
Skip next section More on Science from around the world

More on Science from around the world

DW Tomorrow Today Sendungslogo Composite

Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

Seismic mysteries / Disappearing glaciers / Orphan oil wells / E-noses / Autonomous car-bots / What is noise?
ScienceDecember 6, 202426:04 min
DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

Gender pay gaps, exploitation of ‘others’ and racism, biopiracy — social inequality contributes to many problems.
ScienceNovember 29, 202426:04 min
USA Space l Kennedy Space Center l Besucher besichtigen Lunar Sample

How lunar rocks have shaped what we know about the moon

Moon missions are in planning, with stations not far behind. What can samples from its surface tell us?
ScienceNovember 27, 202414:52 min
Show more