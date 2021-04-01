Visit the new DW website

Fracking

Hydraulic fracturing is a technique to extract gas from rock. But people living close to fracking sites are concerned about the impact of toxic chemicals used in the process.

Technically water is mixed with sand and chemicals, and the mixture is injected at high pressure into the ground to create small fractures in the rock and let out the gas. This page collates recent DW content on the topic.

Women from the activist group Vrisoules protest against hydrocarbon exploration in Greece.

In Greece, women activists sing and dance against oil and gas 01.04.2021

As other countries turn away from fossil fuel exploration, Greece is searching for oil and natural gas amid protests. But a global shift to renewables and the pandemic are complicating drilling plans. 
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker

German LNG terminal plans fuel anger among environmentalists 14.02.2020

As Germany advances its plans for liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, critics slam the proposed infrastructure on grounds of climate pollution and fracking hypocrisy.
The Audacia laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea off the island of Rügen.

German think tank calls for 'climate tariffs' in response to US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 23.12.2019

A German think tank says the EU should fight back against US sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Washington's threats have already caused construction firms to drop out of the project.
Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota

UK issues immediate ban on fracking following damning report 02.11.2019

A new scientific study has found that fracking causes unpredictable earth tremors. The government has responded by prohibiting the technique forthwith.
Word Plastic written with plastic bag letters

We need to talk about virgin plastics 26.04.2019

As the EU waves through the single-use plastics ban, broadly shuns fracking and pushes for decarbonization by 2050, plans for a wholesale contradiction involving INEOS and US ethane are underway in the city of Antwerp.
Gas flaring in the province of Neuquén, Patagonia, Argentina

Living Planet: Argentina's power struggles 17.01.2019

Argentina’s energy strategy relies on a major expansion of shale gas and oil drilling and the government hopes that it can raise natural gas production from 130 million cubic meters a day to 260 million, supplying the country and providing gas to export. Will this compromise Argentina's commitment towards the environment?

More than 30 oil drilling rigs stood idle in Odessa, Texas.

US shale oil forecasts too optimistic, even IEA agrees 14.11.2018

The fracking of hard-to-reach oil reserves has helped the US regain its crown as the world's top crude oil producer. But even the International Energy Agency (IEA) is now worried that the shale boom has been overhyped.
Flags of the European Union countries

Inside Europe 27.09.2018 28.09.2018

Donald Trump's new man in Brussels talks about transatlantic ties - How EU companies plan to sidestep US sanctions on Iran - Italy's new anti-migrant law - New Polish movie upsets the Catholic Church - Northern Ireland under pressure to legalize abortions - Calls to ban the use of cages in animal farming - Campaigning against the far-right in eastern Germany – The future of fracking in England
The Ferry Building is seen as crowds march up Market Street during the Rise For Climate global action in downtown San Francisco, California.

Living Planet: The people protecting the planet 13.09.2018

On this week's show, we join treetop activists in Germany's Hambach Forest as they fight to save the land from being mined for brown coal, we venture into the woods of Bavaria with volunteers helping to keep Germany's green lung healthy and we discover how residents in the UK have kept fracking at bay. Plus, we visit a group of students in Uganda who are using plants as natural pesticides.
Anti-Fracking Protests in Blackpool UK 'Frack Free Zone' opposing proposed fracking in Lancashire hang along the seafront at Blackpool

Living Planet: Keeping fracking at bay in the UK 13.09.2018

Thanks to strict planning laws, the fracking industry in Britain has struggled to get off the ground. However, things look set to change now that the government has loosened regulations, citing fracking's huge economic benefits. DW's Nik Martin visited one of the new proposed fracking sites in Surrey to find out how residents have kept fracking at bay for the last decade.

An activist protests the influence of corporations on science during the March for Science in Vienna, April, 2017

For some Austrians, summer holidays means climate activism 27.06.2018

A growing civil resistance movement is tackling global warming with grassroots protests. The activists say they are taking a stand against life-threatening activities like fossil fuel burning and fracking.
Fire and ice: methane hydrate

Fire and ice: The untapped fossil fuel that could save or ruin our climate 31.05.2018

Methane hydrate buried below permafrost and the ocean floor could meet the world’s energy needs for 100 years – but would extracting it be catastrophic for the climate?

Oil Glut Lowers Prices 22.06.2017

This week a barrel slipped below 45 dollars, even though exporters have slashed production by nearly 1.8 Mmillion barrels a day. OPEC continues to believe prices will stabilize, once the cutbacks take full effect. But others have their doubts.

An environmental campaigner holds up a placard as she takes part in a protest with the theme of a Fracked Future Carnival against the practice of fracking being used in Britain

Gas from the Amazon or fracked in Europe? 08.03.2017

Amid a heated national debate over fracking, the UK has received its first natural gas cargo from the Peruvian Amazon. Critical voices, however, are getting louder. Is there no better alternative?
A Humboldt penguin swims in its enclosure in Luisenpark in Mannheim.

Through the lens 16.02.2017

Stolen penguins and newly discovered sharks are just a few of the environmental events that made headlines this week. Join us as we take a look through these green stories.
A banner with skull and the inscription No Fracking! stands at the town border of Dudensen near Neustadt am Rübenberge (Lower Saxony).

Germany largely bans fracking with new laws 11.02.2017

Particularly risky fracking is now banned until at least 2021, and "conventional" fracking will be governed by much tighter rules. For environmentalists, the laws do not go far enough: They want a complete ban.
