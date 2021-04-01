Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Hydraulic fracturing is a technique to extract gas from rock. But people living close to fracking sites are concerned about the impact of toxic chemicals used in the process.
Technically water is mixed with sand and chemicals, and the mixture is injected at high pressure into the ground to create small fractures in the rock and let out the gas. This page collates recent DW content on the topic.
A German think tank says the EU should fight back against US sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Washington's threats have already caused construction firms to drop out of the project.
Argentina’s energy strategy relies on a major expansion of shale gas and oil drilling and the government hopes that it can raise natural gas production from 130 million cubic meters a day to 260 million, supplying the country and providing gas to export. Will this compromise Argentina's commitment towards the environment?
Donald Trump's new man in Brussels talks about transatlantic ties - How EU companies plan to sidestep US sanctions on Iran - Italy's new anti-migrant law - New Polish movie upsets the Catholic Church - Northern Ireland under pressure to legalize abortions - Calls to ban the use of cages in animal farming - Campaigning against the far-right in eastern Germany – The future of fracking in England
On this week's show, we join treetop activists in Germany's Hambach Forest as they fight to save the land from being mined for brown coal, we venture into the woods of Bavaria with volunteers helping to keep Germany's green lung healthy and we discover how residents in the UK have kept fracking at bay. Plus, we visit a group of students in Uganda who are using plants as natural pesticides.
Thanks to strict planning laws, the fracking industry in Britain has struggled to get off the ground. However, things look set to change now that the government has loosened regulations, citing fracking's huge economic benefits. DW's Nik Martin visited one of the new proposed fracking sites in Surrey to find out how residents have kept fracking at bay for the last decade.