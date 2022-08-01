 Will fracking make a comeback in Germany in face of gas crunch? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 16.08.2022

Environment

Will fracking make a comeback in Germany in face of gas crunch?

As the Ukraine war continues, Germany is scrambling to reduce its dependence on Russian gas. Could fracked gas, long taboo in the country, creep into the energy mix?

Rows of pipes on top of each other. A man stands in one pipe

After war derailed new Russian-German gas pipelines, could domestic fracked gas be a last resort?

Temperatures might be soaring across Germany but staying warm this winter without Russian gas — which until the start of the Ukraine war supplied over 50% of annual demand — is already a pressing concern. 

Plans to make up the shortfall, if Russian supplies run dry, are already in place: Higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, restarting dormant coal plants, and even delaying the nuclear power phaseout.

But most surprising is talk of exploiting domestic shale gas deposits through fracking, a practice banned in Germany and in a number of European countries due to its potential environmental and climate impacts.

Yet members of Germany's coalition government want fracking to be reconsidered as a potential solution to the coming gas crunch. 

Energy crisis: Germany prepares for worst-case scenario

Germany loves gas, but fracking is banned  

Germany is already building infrastructure and terminals to facilitate the flow of LNG from the United States that comes primarily from fracked sources, which is the result of an EU-US gas deal struck in March. But Europe's largest economy banned shale gas fracking at home in 2017.

The ban, which was due to be reviewed in 2021 but remains in place, extends to deep-lying "unconventional" shale gas deposits that can only be extracted through hydraulic fracturing.

Here fracking fluid made up of water, sand and chemicals is injected up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) under the earth to break up the bedrock and extract gas. The process uses vast amounts of water and could contaminate groundwater that is already receding due to persistent drought in Germany. 

Fracking also leaks the greenhouse gas methane — the global heating impacts of which are over 80 times higher than CO2 over a 20-year period, noted Sascha Boden, an energy and climate advisor at NGO, Environmental Action Germany.

Methane leakage from tens of thousand of wells in the Permian Basin in the US states of Texas and New Mexico, for example, has helped create a "climate bomb" that is nullifying mitigation measures, for instance.

Infografik Wie Fracking funktioniert EN

Yet drilling for gas in "conventional" and more accessible sandstone gas seams is permitted under strict regulations in Germany, and currently provides around 5% of supply — even if critics say the extraction method is akin to fracking and was simply labeled conventional to imply "good" fracking is possible.

German shale gas is primarily found in the northwestern states of Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia and has the potential to provide 3 to 20 times (between 320 and 2,030 billion cubic meters) the amount of conventional gas, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Shale deposits could cover 20% of current demand, as estimated by German Federal Association of Natural Gas, Petroleum and Geoenergy (BVEG). But for Sascha Boden, only half might be economically viable due to the high drilling infrastructure costs, for example. 

"This is hardly enough to make Germany independent of Russian gas," he said.

Fracking divides Germany's coalition

A recent German poll showed that just 27% of respondents embraced fracking as a short-term energy solution — compared to 81% support for an expansion of wind energy.   

"Germany is densely populated and developing the necessary tens of thousands of drilling wells would be nearly impossible without major resistance," Boden said. 

Such views have not stopped the pro-business FDP party — one third of Germany's governing coalition — from talking about fracking as a way out of the crisis.

"Fracking does not cause any relevant environmental damage under modern safety standards," Torsten Herbst, parliamentary director of the FDP, opined in a June interview with German weekly newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

He added that it's contradictory to support the import of fracked gas from the US while opposing domestic fracking.

Holger Weiß, member of the German parliament's expert committee on the technology, told the Sunday edition of German daily FAZ that fracking can be done "nowadays with an acceptable residual risk."

190424 Infografik Fracking in Europe EN

Robert Habeck, Germany's vice chancellor and a Green Party member disagrees with his coalition partners that fracking is a potential energy crisis solution. "The debate about fracking is of no use to us at all right now," he said in July, explaining that this is in part due to the difficulty of getting approval.

Kjell Kühne, climate activist and director of the Germany-based Leave it in the Ground Initiative, said the new fracking push was "opportunistic."

"It would take several years to get any fracked gas out of the ground in Germany," he said. "Fracking is not going to do anything about this winter or the next."

Natural gas is flared off in the Permian Basin oil field on March 12, 2022 in Andrews, Texas

Tens of thousands of fracking wells have helped create a 'carbon bomb' in the Permian Basin in Texas

Another solution: Renewables and cutting energy consumption 

In response to the fracking advocates, calls are growing for a quicker transition to renewable energies.

"Crucial to the gas phase-out are energy savings and a renewable heat transition," said Gerald Neubauer of Greenpeace Germany, adding that gas heating systems should be banned in favor of "a massive expansion campaign for heat pumps, solar thermal energy and home insulation."

The European Union's emergency gas plan that went into force on August 9 intends to cut gas use by 15% over the next 9 months. 

"We have a clear task: reduce the amount of energy we consume, at all levels," said Robert Habeck.

Meanwhile, German climate campaigners are articulating broader opposition to fracking.  

"The gas industry is unscrupulously exploiting Russia's war of aggression to advance its interests and make even more profits," said Charly Dietz from German climate activist group Ende Gelände, who last week blocked the construction of a terminal in Hamburg where fracked LNG gas will be delivered.

Edited by: Jennifer Collins

  • French protester holding up a banner

    How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices

    France: Fresh protests feared

    An eco tax on fuels led to violent protests in France back in 2018 and 2019. This is why Paris intends to allow for no more than a 4% increase in electricity costs this year. State-owned utility EDF has been forced to provide cheaper power to households, with the state paying €8 billion ($8.9 billion) in compensation.

  • Mario Draghi looking up

    How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices

    Italy: 'Whatever it takes 2.0?'

    Whether as former ECB chief or Italy's prime minister — Mario Draghi likes to pony up money to make it easier for citizens. As early as last September, Italy spent €3 billion on fighting poverty caused by soaring energy prices. The country paid the gas and electricity bills for millions of smaller firms and poorer households. Value-added tax (VAT) on gas was reduced to just 5%, from over 20%.

  • A gas-fired power plant seen from above

    How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices

    Germany: One-time payments

    Germany hasn't been as generous as some of its neighbors. The federal government is handing out one-time payments to poorer households to cushion them from the impact of soaring energy prices. The initiative is expected to cost the government about €130 million.

  • A Barcelona street

    How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices

    Spain: Protecting consumers

    Last summer, Madrid halved the value-added tax on electricity, now standing at 10%. In September, it was even reduced to the EU's minimum of 0.5%. The government wants to prevent poorer families from being cut off from electricity supply. Utilities profiting from the hike in gas prices have been called upon to give their extra earnings back to consumers.

  • Presidential guard, known as Evzonas, stands guard during a heavy snowfall in the center of Athens

    How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices

    Greece: Subsidies despite empty coffers

    Gas prices have doubled in Greece within just one year, while electricity costs went up 35% and heating oil soared 35%. Despite Greece sitting on empty coffers as a result of its 2010 debt crisis, the country is using hefty subsidies to lessen the impact of the ongoing price spiral. In January alone, the government allocated €400 million to this end.

  • Fuel station in Poland

    How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices

    Poland: Lower taxes

    Value-added tax on fuels has already been lowered in Poland, and VAT on food items will be suspended as of February 1.While a big proportion of petrol at the pumps in Poland comes from German refineries, Germans living near the border stand to profit even more from the difference in fuel prices. They can save at least 20% when filling up their cars.

  • Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala smiles at election staff in Prague

    How EU countries are reacting to high gas prices

    Czech Republic: New government, old plans

    It's still unclear to what extent the new prime minister, Petr Fiala, will implement the plans of his predecessor, populist billionaire Andrej Babis. Sales tax on electricity and gas is to be reduced in the first phase and completely done away with as of 2023. There's already a groundswell of opposition to the EU's Green Deal, which consumers say is partly to blame for the price hike.

    Author: Thomas Kohlmann


