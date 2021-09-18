Visit the new DW website

Oktoberfest

The Oktoberfest is an annual 16-day long festival held in Munich in the southern German region of Bavaria. It is the largest beer festival in the world, attracting some 6 million visitors from around the world.

The Oktoberfest dates back to the early 1800s. Nowadays over 7 million liters of beer are consumed in tents set up on the "Theresienwiese" in Munich. DW can be tempted by the odd jar or "Stein" now and then, just like the rest of us; our recent Oktoberfest material is all poured onto a single page here.

Ein Mann zapft Bier am Viktualienmarkt in einen Sonderkrug zum Start der «WirtshausWiesn 2021». Die Münchner Innenstadtwirte und die Wiesnwirte wollen mit Musik, Wiesn-Schmankerl und Wiesn-Bier in ihren Gaststätten trotz des erneut abgesagten Oktoberfests etwas Volksfeststimmung in die Stadt holen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Munich kicks off alternative Oktoberfest 18.09.2021

Dozens of local restaurants and pubs in Munich are keeping the Oktoberfest tradition alive, while the festival grounds again hosts COVID-19 testing centers.
Meet the Germans, Kultur Copyright: DW

Everything you need to know about the German beer culture 06.08.2021

Drinking beer in Germany is about a lot more than donning a "Dirndl" and downing a "Mass" at Oktoberfest. Meet the Germans presenter Rachel Stewart reveals how to drink like a local — all year round!
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) setzt nach der Pressekonferenz nach der Ministerpräsidentenkonferenz ihre Maske auf.

Germany: Merkel warns COVID 'hasn't vanished,' despite dropping case numbers 10.06.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the continued drop in Germany's coronavirus case numbers was "extremely pleasing," while warning that new variants and low vaccination rates still pose risks to fully opening.
Das Kreuzfahrtschiff MSC Orchestra passiert den Giudecca-Kanal am frühen Morgen. Frühaufsteher in Venedig erwachten am 03.06.2021 mit dem Anblick eines Kreuzfahrtschiffs, das zum ersten Mal seit der Corona-Pandemie den Giudecca-Kanal hinunterfuhr, trotz der Zusagen der italienischen Regierungen, die riesigen Schiffe aufgrund von Sicherheits- und Umweltbedenken umzuleiten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism 04.06.2021

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments.

Bildergalerie Oktoberfest 18.09.2016+++MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 18: Members of traditional Bavarian costume associations (Trachtenverein), Bavarian bands and riflemen's associations have taken place in the Paulaner beer tent after they have participated in the annual riflemen's parade during day 2 of the 2016 Oktoberfest beer festival at Theresienwiese on September 18, 2016 in Munich, Germany. The 2016 Oktoberfest is taking place under heightened security due to fears over international terrorism. The fest will be open to the public through October 3. (Photo by Joerg Koch/Getty Images) (c) Getty Images/J. Koch

Oktoberfest around the world 03.05.2021

Bavaria's most famous tradition has been canceled for the second time due to COVID. Other Oktoberfest festivals are held all over the world, but they are just pale copies of the original.
Innenaufnahme des leeren Paulaner Festzelt Wegen der Coronapandemie kommt es voraussichtlich zur Absage des diesjährige Münchner Oktoberfest Copyright by : sampics Photographie |

Germany's Oktoberfest canceled again in 2021 due to coronavirus 03.05.2021

Germany's annual Oktoberfest will be canceled for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavarian Premier Markus Söder said the decision was made with a "heavy heart."
21.09.2019 *** Visitors drink beer after the start the Oktoberfest beer festival at the Theresienwiese in Munich, southern Germany, on September 21, 2019. - The world's biggest beer festival Oktoberfest opens today and runs until October 6, 2019. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Munich hits back over Dubai Oktoberfest plans 30.04.2021

The city of Munich has released a terse statement distancing itself from reports about an Oktoberfest event in Dubai. Other businesses expressed bewilderment with the plans.
Das 186. Oktoberfest in München auf der Theresienwiese Von Süßigkeiten bis Bratwürste und Bier gibt es alles auf dem Münchner Oktoberfest Das Löwenbräuzelt und das Riesenrad, München Deutschland Theresienwiese The 186 Oktoberfest in Munich on the Theresienwiese From sweets to bratwursts and beer, everything is available at the Munich Oktoberfest The Löwenbräuzelt and the Ferris Wheel, Munich Germany Theresienwiese

Oktoberfest in the desert? Dubai eyes German festival 30.04.2021

With the pandemic putting plans for this year's Oktoberfest in Munich in peril, an idea leaked for a huge alternative festival in Dubai. The event boasts the world's largest bar and a party that will run through March.

Munich: Germany's own Silicon Valley? 12.04.2021

Munich — known for its lederhosen, beer and Oktoberfest — is turning into a small Silicon Valley. US and international tech companies are investing big there.
07.05.2018, Bayern, Nürnberg: Zwei Krüge mit Bier stehen am Abend auf dem Tisch eines Gasthauses. Foto: Daniel Karmann/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: German beer sales see 'dramatic' drop amid pandemic 01.02.2021

Bar and restaurant closures to combat the spread of the coronavirus meant Germans bought much less beer last year. A German brewing association said the drop was "unprecedented" in the postwar period.
16.09.2017 German-American Steuben Parade of New York is one of the largest observances of German heritage throughout all America and the world. With tens of thousands of German-Americans marching up Fifth Avenue every year in September, the Parade is also a showcase of the strong friendship between the two countries. New York City, NY, USA, September 16, 2017. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Why 'Little Germany' disappeared from NYC and other little-known events of German-US history 05.10.2020

Some 45 million Americans have German roots, but not much can be seen beyond the Brauhaus and Oktoberfest. Why? For German-American Day, we tracked down what led Germans to land in the US — and how they left their mark.
Bierkrug mit Schriftzug und Logo Oktoberfest 2020 steht mit einer Mund Nase Bedeckung in Landesfarben Bayerns auf einem Biertisch im Biergarten Königlicher Hirschgarten in München, Bayern, Deutschland. Trotz der erstmaligen, coronabedingten Absage der Wiesn wurden die Krüge für den Sammlermarkt produziert. *** Beer mug with lettering and logo Oktoberfest 2020 stands with a mouth nose covering in Bavarian national colors on a beer table in the beer garden Königlicher Hirschgarten in Munich, Bavaria, Germany Despite the first-time cancellation of the Oktoberfest due to corona, the mugs were produced for the collectors market

For Munich businesses, there's no substitute for Oktoberfest 02.10.2020

The city hopes smaller, decentralized locations can help make up for the loss of its biggest party. The gesture is nice, vendors say, but it can't compare.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender visit the documentation exhibition during the 40th anniversary memorial event of the Oktoberfest attack in Munich on September 26, 2020. - The attacker Gundolf Koehler was among the 13 victims killed when his bomb exploded in a rubbish bin at the entrance to the beer festival, in one of the deadliest attacks in Germany's post-war history. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)

German president commemorates far-right Oktoberfest attack 26.09.2020

Four decades after the Oktoberfest bombing in Munich, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned of the continued far-right threat. Steinmeier decried "inexcusable" police failures after the deadly attack.
Weihnachtsmarkt am Berliner Breitscheidplatz

Coronavirus: Will Germany's Christmas markets be canceled? 21.09.2020

Germany is preparing for winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More treatment centers and new mandatory mask rules are planned. But with Oktoberfest already canceled, will the famed German holiday attractions go ahead?
19.09.2020, Bayern, München: Ein verlassener, halb gefüllter Bierkrug steht auf dem Wiesn-Gelände auf dem Asphalt. Im Hintergrund stehen Polizisten neben Polizeifahrzeugen. . Normalerweise wäre auf der Theresienwiese heute das größte Volksfest der Welt eröffnet worden. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie 2020 wurde das Oktoberfest jedoch abgesagt. Auf der Theresienwiese gilt heute ab 9.00 Uhr ein Alkoholverbot, um wilde Ersatzfeiern für die ausgefallene Wiesn zu verhindern. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus digest: Infections rise in Munich despite Oktoberfest cancellation 20.09.2020

The number of people testing positive in Munich is up despite a lack of crowds due to a scaled-down Oktoberfest. Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder made some suggestions for a coronavirus-appropriate Christmas market.
Lisa lifts the official beer mug at the 'Oktoberfest' beer festival area 'Theresienwiese' in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept.17, 2020. The mug edition is limited to 15000 pieces and already sold out. The worlds largest beer festival was cancelled this year due to the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) |

Munich bans alcohol on Oktoberfest grounds due to coronavirus 19.09.2020

The ban was put in place to prevent "replacement parties" for the event. This year marks the first cancellation of the world-famous folk festival since World War II.
