The Oktoberfest is an annual 16-day long festival held in Munich in the southern German region of Bavaria. It is the largest beer festival in the world, attracting some 6 million visitors from around the world.

The Oktoberfest dates back to the early 1800s. Nowadays over 7 million liters of beer are consumed in tents set up on the "Theresienwiese" in Munich. DW can be tempted by the odd jar or "Stein" now and then, just like the rest of us; our recent Oktoberfest material is all poured onto a single page here.