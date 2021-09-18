Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Oktoberfest is an annual 16-day long festival held in Munich in the southern German region of Bavaria. It is the largest beer festival in the world, attracting some 6 million visitors from around the world.
The Oktoberfest dates back to the early 1800s. Nowadays over 7 million liters of beer are consumed in tents set up on the "Theresienwiese" in Munich. DW can be tempted by the odd jar or "Stein" now and then, just like the rest of us; our recent Oktoberfest material is all poured onto a single page here.
Some 45 million Americans have German roots, but not much can be seen beyond the Brauhaus and Oktoberfest. Why? For German-American Day, we tracked down what led Germans to land in the US — and how they left their mark.
The number of people testing positive in Munich is up despite a lack of crowds due to a scaled-down Oktoberfest. Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder made some suggestions for a coronavirus-appropriate Christmas market.