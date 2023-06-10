10 reasons to love Bavaria
Bavaria is Germany's most popular travel destination. In 2022, around 7 million foreign guests visited the southern state. And these sights topped their must-see lists.
Zugspitze
Bavaria gets to top it all by being home to Germany's highest peak. The Zugspitze in the Bavarian Alps reaches 2,962 meters (9,718 feet) above sea level. Visitors, however, don't need to invest a lot of energy to reach the summit and enjoy the fabulous views. Cable cars and a railway can take you to the top.
Oktoberfest in Munich
The largest folk festival in the world attracts millions of visitors each year and has spawned offshoots around the globe. It's characterized by beer in 1 liter glasses, women wearing dirndl dresses and men in lederhosen, as well as music and dancing in all of its many tents. The original Oktoberfest is found in Munich, which has played host since 1810.
Munich: The Bavarian capital
The Bavarian metropolis is one of the most beautiful cities in Germany. The first stop for visitors is the Marienplatz square with the Frauenkirche church and the New Town Hall with its antique glockenspiel. Other attractions include the Hofbräuhaus beer hall, Nymphenburg Palace, the English Garden park as well as many museums like the Deutsches Museum — the largest science museum in the world.
Bayern Munich football club
Munich is also home to one of Germany's most successful football clubs. Bayern Munich's home games are played at the Allianz Arena. Fortunately, those who don't have tickets to a match can still feel close to the club's stars by taking a guided tour around the stadium.
Neuschwanstein Castle
The Romanesque revival palace is one of Germany's top attractions. In 2022, it was visited by 700,000 people, something reclusive King Ludwig II who commissioned the castle probably would not have enjoyed. He had it built in 1869 as a place where he could escape from public life and indulge in a world of fantasy and fairy tales. His whimsical castle is now admired by people from around the world.
Königssee lake
Translated from German it would be the "King's Lake" — an apt title, as it's regarded as the king of Bavaria's roughly 200 lakes. Cutting deep into the Berchtesgaden Alps, the crystal-clear water creates an enchanting atmosphere. Since 1909, the pilgrimage church St. Bartholomew can only be reached by an environmentally friendly electric boat.
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
The small town in the Franconia region is a medieval gem. Tourists from all over the world love the timber-framed houses and the town wall with its fortifications. Rothenburg was left poor and deserted after the Thirty Years' War, which is why it has remained stuck in time. Today, it's seen a historic jewel that happens to be located on the Romantic Road, a popular tourist route in Germany.
Margravial Opera House, Bayreuth
This opera house, commissioned by Margravine Princess Wilhelmine of Prussia in the 18th century, was added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites in 2012. There are several World Heritage Sites in Bavaria, including the old towns of Regensburg and Bamberg, the Würzburg Residence and the pilgrimage church of Die Wies.
Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg
Nuremberg is the second-largest city in Bavaria. Most people visit in December to go to the Christkindlesmarkt, or Christ Child Market — one of the world's oldest Christmas markets, which is visited by 2 million people each year. Although you'll find mulled wine and Lebkuchen gingerbread at other Christmas markets, it's only here that you'll encounter the Christkind, a princess-like figure.
Bavarian hospitality
It's not a myth, but a way of life in the hundreds of beer gardens across Bavaria. In fact, Bavarians invented the beer garden. Originally, beer was kept cool in cellars that were shaded by large trees, until brewers decided to set up tables and serve it right on the spot! This lead to the birth of the beer garden. Cheers to that!