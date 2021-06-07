Visit the new DW website

The Romantic Road

The Romantic Road, known in German as the Romantische Straße, is a "theme route" devised by promotion-minded travel agents in the 1950s.

It describes the 350 kilometers (220 miles) of highway between Würzburg and Füssen in southern Germany, specifically in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, linking a number of picturesque towns and castles. In medieval times it was a trade route that connected the center of Germany with the south. Today this region is thought by many international travelers to possess "quintessentially German" scenery and culture, in towns and cities such as Nördlingen, Dinkelsbühl and Rothenburg ob der Tauber and in castles such as Burg Harburg and the famous Neuschwanstein. The Romantic Road is marked along the way with brown signs. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Romantic Road".

+++++++++++++++++++ Archiv 2012 ++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Deutschland Romantische Straße Dinkelsbühl Gruppe mit Schild (c) Romantische Straße Touristik AG GbR

10 reasons to ride the Romantic Road 07.06.2021

Packed with castles and palaces, churches and abbeys, picturesque towns and breathtaking nature, the Romantic Road between the Main river and the Alps is one of the most popular tourist routes in Germany.
Rothenburg ob der Tauber: das Ploenlein, Strassengabelung in der Altstadt mit Sieberstor (links) und Kobolzeller Tor (rechts), Franken | Verwendung weltweit

Rothenburg ob der Tauber in 360° 02.09.2019

Time seems to have stood still in this small Bavarian town: Visitors here feel like they are in the Middle Ages. Many houses from this era have been preserved in Rothenburg. Join us on a visit with an all-round view.
Germany, Europe, travel, Rothenburg, Romantic Road, Rathaus Square, detail, architecture, Bavaria, colourful, history, house, old, road, romantic, symbol, tower, traditional | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Romantic Road in 360 degrees 25.06.2019

Discover Germany's most popular holiday route with a panoramic view! DW reporter Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg takes you on a journey from Würzburg to Füssen.

***ACHTUNG: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** Check-in 01.10.2016. Köln. Nicole Frölich Aufgenommen von Nicole Frölich / DW. © DW/N. Frölich

Off to Neuschwanstein! 20.09.2018

On the Romantic Road from Pfaffenwinkel to Ludwig II's castles and palaces, Nicole Frölich discovers new spots along Germany's best-loved themed route: moors, churches and a knight's castle. Then she takes to the sky.
Rothenburg, Tauber, Franken, Mittelfranken, Ansbach, Kleinod, Mittelalter, Tourismus, Marktplatz picture alliance/Bildagentur-online/Forkel

Rothenburg ob der Tauber 02.06.2017

If you vist Bavaria, don't miss Rothenburg ob der Tauber with its well-preserved medieval old town!

04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Check-in - The Travel Guide | 18.02.2017 20.02.2017

Nicole Frölich takes in the sights along three legs of this famous themed route. In Rothenburg she learns how to bake a snowball, in Donauwörth she goes fly fishing, and she flies over Neuschwanstein Castle.
Ein Schild weist am 21.05.2014 bei Willburgstetten (Bayern) auf die Romantische Straße hin, die hier auf der B25 verläuft. Foto: Stefan Puchner/dpa

Romantic Road: Würzburg to Augsburg 17.10.2016

Ever since its founding, Germany's best-loved scenic route has taken travelers through scenic landscapes.

04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Check-in - The Travel Guide | 15.10.2016 17.10.2016

In the Land of the Fairy Tale King: Nicole Frölich travels the last stretch of the Romantic Road.
***ACHTUNG: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** Check-in 01.10.2016. Köln. Nicole Frölich Aufgenommen von Nicole Frölich / DW. © DW/N. Frölich

+++++++++++++++++++ Archiv 2011 ++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Deutschland Romantische Straße Würzburg Schloss (c) Romantische Straße Touristik AG GbR

Romantic Road 19.09.2016

From the Main to the Alps, Germany's most famous theme route has attracted tourists since 1950. The Romantic Road is so successful that it's inspired copies in Brazil, South Korea and Japan.
04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Check-in - The Travel Guide | 17.09.2016 19.09.2016

From Nördlingen to Augsburg - Following the Romantic Road. Host Nicole Frölich learns the secrets of fly fishing and visits a uniquely generous home for the needy along Germany's most famous theme route.
Blick von der Deutschen Alpenstraße auf Ramsau und die Reiteralpe (Hintergrund) im Berchtesgadener Land in Oberbayern. (Undatierte Aufnahme). pixel

Vacationing on Germany's holiday routes 16.09.2016

Criss-cross through the whole country: passing castles, palaces and plenty of dramatic landscapes: a network of some 150 holiday routes. The journey itself is the destination.
Bildbeschreibungen: Check-in 17.09.2016. Romantische Straße. Nicole Frölich Aufgenommen von Nicole Frölich / DW. Schlagworte: Check-in, Nördlingen, Romantische Straße, Nicole Frölich Copyright: DW/N. Frölich

Following the Romantic Road 16.09.2016

Highlights on Germany's most famous theme route. On her way from Nördlingen to Augsburg host Nicole Frölich learns the secrets of fly fishing and checks out a uniquely generous home for the needy.
04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Check-in 04.06.2016. Tip. Aus DW-Beitrag geclipt. Rechte- und Kostenfrei Schlagworte: Check-in, Tip, Creglingen Copyright: DW

The Virgin Mary's altar in Creglingen 06.06.2016

The smaller towns where the past has been preserved contribute to the Romantic Road's character. Creglingen's Herrgottskirche - the Church of Our Lord - houses the Virgin Mary altarpiece by Tilman Riemenschneider.
04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

