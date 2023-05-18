Germany's best drives
Whether you’re interested in German castles, wine, industrial heritage or volcanoes, these routes offer something for everyone.
Magnificent castles and medieval towns
Magnificent castles and medieval towns line Germany's so-called Romantic Road, which connects the city of Wurzburg with Fussen in Bavaria, on the foot of the Alps. The 400-kilometer route passes tranquil rivers and forests as well as impressive mountains, and takes travelers to Germany's iconic Neuschwanstein Castle.
Germany's Alpine Road
The scenic 450-kilometer German Alpine Road winds through southern Germany, all the way from Lake Constance to Lake Konigssee (pictured). You're in for a treat on this route, touted as Germany's oldest tourist road, which takes you through Alpine meadows, valleys and dramatic mountain landscapes.
The Castle Trail
Germany's Castle Route, established in 1954 and leading from Mannheim via Heilbronn to Nuremberg, will make you feel like you've stepped back in time. It passes some of Germany's most impressive historic edifices, among them Nuremberg Castle (pictured), some of which date back to hundreds of years. This route is perfect for history and culture buffs!
Baden-Wurttemberg's Wine Route
Baden-Wurttemberg's 500-kilometer Wine Route is a treat for wine lovers. Established in 1954, it winds through the region’s wine-growing areas on the edge of the Black Forest. It passes many vantage points, like this one near the Kaiserstuhl, offering a spectacular view of sun-drenched vineyards and valleys. There are numerous enticing wine bars along the route, too.
The German Limes Route
Centuries ago, Roman soldiers patrolled this border defense separating the Roman Empire from the land of Germanic tribes. Today, the Limes is inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. To explore the remains of these installations, as well as carefully reconstructed border fortifications, follow the German Limes Route, which take you from Rhineland-Palatinate to Bavaria.
Volcanic Adventure Route
Thankfully, Germany's volcanoes are no longer active, but they have left visible traces in the landscape. The 280-kilometer German Volcano Route provides a unique opportunity to discover them and learn more about the geology of our planet. Lake Laacher, for example, is a Volcanic crater lake.
Germany's Industrial Heritage Trail
Disused blast furnaces, mining towers and train tracks dot Germany's Ruhr Valley, the country's former industrial heartland. Many of these sites are under protection today. Follow Germany's Industrial Heritage Trail to visit some of these fascinating relics of the past.
Fairytale Route
This 600-kilometer-long route through Germany's northwest was established in 1975 and passes some of the country's most enchanted places you could imagine. It meanders past Sababurg Castle, which is said to have inspired Grimm's Sleeping Beauty fairy tale, and passes Bremen, where Grimm's Bremen Town Musician story is set.
The Avenue Route
The Avenue Route stretches almost 3,000 kilometers across the country, passing through ten different states, providing a great opportunity to enjoy Germany's varied and verdant countryside. The trip takes you all that way from Rugen in the northeast to right through to Lake Constance in the southwest.
The Half-Timbered House Drive
This route extends all the way from the Elbe estuary to Lake Constance. The half-timbered houses pictured here in Celle are one of many highlights of the tour. Along the way, you will find not only gorgeous architecture but also romantic parks, historic sites and culinary delights.