Rothenburg ob der Tauber in 360°

Half-timbered houses, winding alleys, an uninterrupted city wall — Rothenburg is pure romance. Every year around two million tourists flock to the small town. It is one of the highlights on the Romantic Road, the most famous holiday route in Germany.

Until the 17th century Rothenburg was a prosperous city, but after a siege in the Thirty Years' War it lost its importance and hardly developed. The old townscape has remained fundamentally intact to this day.

DW reporter Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg joins the many tourists and guides you through the city with her 360° camera. Follow her along the city wall, at the market place, through the alleys and into the Christmas village, which is open all year round. If you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.