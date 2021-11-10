Bavaria is a federal state of Germany located in the southeast of the country. It is the largest state by land mass, making up almost a fifth of the total land area of Germany.

With 12.6 million inhabitants, Bavaria is Germany's second most populous state after North Rhine-Westphalia. Its capital and biggest city, Munich, is the third largest in Germany. The conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) been the dominant political force in the state since 1945. This page collates recent DW content on Bavaria.