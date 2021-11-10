Visit the new DW website

Bavaria

Bavaria is a federal state of Germany located in the southeast of the country. It is the largest state by land mass, making up almost a fifth of the total land area of Germany.

With 12.6 million inhabitants, Bavaria is Germany's second most populous state after North Rhine-Westphalia. Its capital and biggest city, Munich, is the third largest in Germany. The conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) been the dominant political force in the state since 1945. This page collates recent DW content on Bavaria.

Auf der Covid-Station, einem Bereich der Operativen Intensivstation vom Universitätsklinikum Leipzig, steht eine Physiotherapeutin am Bett einer Patientin. Auf der Intensivstation wächst seit Tagen die Zahl der Corona-Erkrankten mit schweren Verläufen, darunter immer mehr jüngere Patenten zwischen 30 und 60 Jahren. | +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Merkel urges COVID talks amid record daily caseload 10.11.2021

A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.
Einsatzkräfte stehen vor der Gaststätte, in dem die Bahnreisenden kurzzeitig untergebracht worden sind. Bei einer Messerattacke im ICE Passau-Hamburg sind am Samstag drei Menschen schwer verletzt worden. Der mutmaßliche Täter, ein 27-jähriger Mann, sei festgenommen worden, teilte die bayerische Polizei nach einem Großeinsatz am Bahnhof Seubersdorf in der Oberpfalz mit.

Germany: Police rule out terrorism in Bavaria train attack 07.11.2021

The man who stabbed four people on a German train on Saturday is believed to have been suffering from delusions that people were "following him." Police have not found any link to terrorist motivation for the attack.
Ein ICE steht am Bahnhof. In dem ICE zwischen Regensburg und Nürnberg hat es am Samstag eine Messerattacke gegeben. Mehrere Menschen wurden verletzt, wie die Polizei mitteilte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Several injured in knife attack on train 06.11.2021

The attack took place on an Intercity Express (ICE) train between the southern German cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg. Police have reported several injuries.

Worms Mahzor. Prayer book for Jewish holidays. Germany, 1271-1272. Ink on parchment (facsimile). Jewish Museum Berlin. Germany.

Hebrew prayer book from medieval Bavaria sells for $8.3 million 20.10.2021

A rare-illustrated Hebrew prayer book from medieval Bavaria sold for a record $8.3 million at Sotheby's. The Luzzatto High Holiday prayer book fetched the highest price ever at auction for a Hebrew manuscript.
14.10.2021 Sichergestelltes Khat befindet sich in einem Sack. Rund 1,2 Tonnen der in Deutschland verbotenen Droge hat der Zoll am Münchner Flughafen sichergestellt. Die Blätter und Zweigspitzen mit berauschender Wirkung sind in Deutschland verboten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German officials seize 1.2 tons of banned stimulant khat 19.10.2021

Bavarian customs officers have found a large shipment of khat bound for the US market. Smugglers had hoped to trick officials into thinking the narcotic plant leaves were an ordinary domestic adornment.
#51703901 - Junge Frau in Tracht zapft ein Bier im Restaurant © Kzenon

German hospitality sector struggles to rebound 13.10.2021

Bavaria's restaurants struggle to find staff as the sector slowly recovers.The problem is unlikely to go away anytime soon.
Polizisten und Helfer stehen mit ihren Fahrzeugen auf der Autobahn 9. Wegen eines mutmaßlich bewaffneten Passagiers in einem Reisebus hat die bayerische Polizei die Autobahn 9 zwischen den Anschlussstellen Hilpoltstein und Greding in beiden Fahrtrichtungen komplett gesperrt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German police arrest man over attack on bus passengers 22.09.2021

A 30-year-old man allegedly attacked passengers on a bus that was traveling to Serbia, prompting a standoff with the police. The vehicle was eventually seized.
Wolfgang Wetzel, Spitzenkandidat der Grünen, läuft mit Wahlplakaten durch die Innenstadt. Das Verwaltungsgericht Chemnitz entschied, dass die Plakate mit dem Slogan «Hängt die Grünen» der rechtsextremen Splitterpartei «III. Weg» trotz einer Verfügung der Stadt Zwickau hängen bleiben dürfen. Jedoch dürfe die Partei ihre Plakate nur in Abstand von mindestens 100 Metern zu Wahlwerbung der Grünen aufhängen. Die Grünen wollen daher eine Höchstzahl an Plakaten aufhängen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

'Hang the Greens' posters must be removed, German court rules 21.09.2021

Overruling an earlier decision, judges ordered a small far-right party to remove its controversial posters that appeared to target the Green Party.
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (C) gestures after addressing a congress of the CDU's sister party Christian Social Union CSU in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

German election: Armin Laschet summons Bavarian loyalty on final stretch 11.09.2021

Embattled Christian Democrat Armin Laschet has rallied his allies in Bavaria to support his election campaign to replace Angela Merkel. The CSU party conference was one of his last chances to turn round his fortunes.

Zwei Bagger und ein Radlader sind bei Bergungsarbeiten an den Überresten eines Hauses im Einsatz, das am Donnerstag (02.09.2021) durch eine Explosion vollständig zerstört wurde (Aufnahme mit einer Drohne). Daneben steht das stark beschädigte Nachbarhaus. Bei dem Unglück waren zwei Menschen in dem Nachbarhaus leicht verletzt worden. Zwei Menschen aus dem zerstörten Haus werden noch vermisst. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German police probe mysterious home and car blasts 04.09.2021

The home of a married couple exploded in Bavaria before a car registered to the same address crashed into a large truck, with a body found at each site.

Das Dienstwappen der Polizei Berlin ist bei einem Pressegespräch zur Kriminalstatistik 2019 auf einem Pullover einer Beamtin zu sehen.

German police stand trial over €200,000 jewelry store raid 31.07.2021

The two suspects, known only as David S. and Felix B. for legal reasons, face up to 15 years in jail if convicted of the "dash and grab" robbery at a luxury store in Bavaria earlier this year.
18.07.2021 Völlig zerstört sind die Bahngleise bei Marienthal im Ahrtal. Das kleine Dorf wurde weitestgehend zerstört. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Emergency response should stay local, says interior minister 26.07.2021

State and local authorities should stay in charge of responding to natural disasters, according to the interior minister. His remarks come after Germany's recent deadly floods were followed by more heavy storms.
09 March 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Düsseldorf: Dark clouds are moving over the TV tower and the GAP 15 high-rise. Storm gusts and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon in North Rhine-Westphalia caused problems in rail traffic and on the roads at Sturmtief Dragi. (to dpa Storm causes train cancellations in the Ruhr area - Autobahn 40 flooded) Photo: Marc Herwig/dpa

Germany: Storm warning issued as country reels from floods 24.07.2021

Weather officials issued a storm warning for parts of western Germany, while Bavaria might face flash floods. Across the country, survivors of last week's tragedy are bracing for more heavy rain.
Juli 2021*** Bäuerin Barbara Angerer. Im südbayerischen Schönau und Bischofswiesen räumen Anwohner auf, nachdem massive Überschwemmungen Häuser mit Schlamm gefüllt und Felder von Landwirten mit Trümmern übersät haben. Freiwillige Helfer der örtlichen Feuerwehr, des THW sowie der Bundeswehr sind schnell zur Stelle, um Hilfe zu leisten. +++nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung++++

Bavaria floods: 'This will happen again' 21.07.2021

Residents are picking up the pieces after flooding caused havoc in southern Germany. But some locals are worried that climate change could mean worse disasters are yet to come. Elliot Douglas reports from Bavaria.
Koeln, 11.11.2019, Impressionen und Eindruecke von Karnevalisten und Jecken bei der Eroeffnung des Koelner Karneval am 11.11.2019 auf dem Heumarkt in Koeln | Verwendung weltweit

Local patriotism: How Germans replaced nationalism with regional pride 21.07.2021

Many foreigners have noticed that Germans are not the greatest patriots when it comes to their country. But when it comes to their city or region? Oh boy.
Wasser fließt über einen Platz vor einem Haus. Der Landkreis Berchtesgadener Land hat nach starkem Regen wegen Hochwassers den Katastrophenfall ausgerufen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany floods: Bavaria's tourist region begins cleanup 20.07.2021

Although Bavaria was better prepared for extreme flooding than communities in the west of Germany, that is of little comfort to those whose homes have been destroyed. Elliot Douglas reports from the scene.
