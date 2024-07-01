Bavaria court upholds monitoring of state's far-right AfD

A court in Bavaria has dismissed an objection to the monitoring of the far-right Alternative for Germany party in the southern state.

The Munich Administrative Court on Monday said Germany's domestic intelligence agency in Bavaria was allowed to monitor the regional association of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

In its decision, the Munich Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit against the operation as unfounded.



The party had already lost in two instances in the urgent case. AfD state chairman Stephan Protschka said at the beginning of the hearing that he did not expect the lawsuit to be successful before the administrative court.

He announced that the party would appeal to other instances if the lawsuit was rejected.

More to follow...

