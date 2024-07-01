  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
French electionsEuro 2024Israel-Hamas
PoliticsGermany

Bavaria court upholds monitoring of state's far-right AfD

July 1, 2024

A court in Bavaria has dismissed an objection to the monitoring of the far-right Alternative for Germany party in the southern state.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hiU5
An AfD flag being waved at Munich's Karlsplatz Stachus
The court rejected a lawsuit by the Bavarian AfD against the surveillance as unfoundedImage: Sachelle Babbar/picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS

The Munich Administrative Court on Monday said Germany's domestic intelligence agency in Bavaria was allowed to monitor the regional association of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

In its decision, the Munich Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit against the operation as unfounded.

The party had already lost in two instances in the urgent case. AfD state chairman Stephan Protschka said at the beginning of the hearing that he did not expect the lawsuit to be successful before the administrative court.

He announced that the party would appeal to other instances if the lawsuit was rejected.

More to follow...

rc/fb (dpa, AFP)