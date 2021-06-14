Visit the new DW website

Sightseeing

Modern tourism is inseparably linked to the act of sightseeing, which means travelling around a city or region to see the interesting places that tourists usually visit.

For tourists it means being shown all relevant sights at their travel destination by knowledgeable tour guides who take you to these places of interest without any great detours. Sightseeing tours can include bus and boat tours or the more traditional city walks. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "sightseeing".

Night trains make a comeback across Europe 14.06.2021

More and more people want to respect the climate when traveling. Now, European overnight trains are making an unexpected comeback as a more sustainable long-distance option.

Scenic view of Old Town Hall of Bamberg (Altes Rathaus) with two bridges over the Regnitz river flower view, Upper Franconia, Bavaria region of Germany

Germany's most beautiful town halls 25.05.2021

Magnificent town halls once served as a symbol of civic pride and are often still the seat of local government today. Let's take a look at ten particularly beautiful buildings across Germany.
Check-in vom 19.09.2020 Aufgenommen von DW

Baroque and Wine - On the Road in Würzburg 18.09.2020

Check-in presenter Lukas Stege is visiting the Franconian city, which is known for its baroque royal residence and its viticulture. A wine tasting is of course not be missed! Not to mention — lots of sightseeing.

Tourism in Rwanda: The knocks and opportunities of the pandemic 05.08.2020

The coronavirus pandemic has hit tourism hard across the world. Rwanda is usually very popular with international visitors, but there’s few of them about at the moment. Virtual reality could give the sector a boost.

dpatopbilder - Eine Lichtinstallation auf dem Rheinturm ist bei einer Probe am 26.06.2017 in Düsseldorf (Nordrhein-Westfalen) zu sehen. Die Lichtinstallation wird zum Start des Radrennens Tour de France von Donnerstag bis Sonntag leuchten. Foto: David Young/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany from A to Z: Dusseldorf 16.06.2020

We are taking a tour through Germany and every week we will introduce you to a town in the alphabet. This time D takes us to Dusseldorf - the capital of North-Rhine Westphalia.

Berlin, 18.03.2020, Alt-Berliner-Biersalon am Kurfuerstendamm. Wegen des Coronavirus bleiben die Kunden des Cafes auf dem Kudamm fern. Um Ansteckung zu vermeiden, stehen die Tische 1,5 m voneinander entfernt. Dennoch zeigt sich Menschenleere. | Verwendung weltweit

A new beginning for Berlin tourism? 27.05.2020

For weeks Berlin was out of bounds to tourists. On May 15, restaurants began to reopen under certain conditions, and now also hotels. We took a look around the Kurfürstendamm, Berlin's famous promenade and shopping area.
30.03.2020, Bayern, München: Ein Polizeiauto fährt über den fast leeren Marienplatz. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Lonely places — Deserted tourist sights 08.04.2020

Famous sights would be astonished if they were able to. Hardly a visitor in sight. But even deserted places have their charm. They seem to hold a promise of better times.
Facebook, der Lonely Planet und Instagram haben sie international bekannt und zu einem Tourismusmagnet gemacht: die Bonner Kirschblüte. Damit es in Zeiten von Corona keine Menschenansammlungen unter den Blütenzweigen gibt, bittet die Stadt Bonn darum, das Blütenspektakel in diesem Jahr nicht zu besichtigen. Die Bilder wurden in der Bonner Altstadt am 6. April 2020 aufgenommen. Rechte: Laura Döing / DW

Bonn's famous cherry blossoms are here! 08.04.2020

Facebook, Lonely Planet and Instagram introduced Bonn's cherry blossoms to the world. And now during the corona crisis, we've arranged for a digital viewing of spectacular blooms to be enjoyed on your couch — virus-free.
The Vienna State Opera - debutantes dancing at the vienna Opera Ball (picture-alliance/dpa/APA/G. Hochmuth)

Opera houses of world renown 20.02.2020

Opera houses are sacred temples of music and those who visit them are always part of a social event — sometimes even a glamorous ball. To this day that has not changed. Here are ten opera houses to fall in love with.

An den Ufern der Rur in Monschau stehen diese prachtvollen Fachwerkhäuser saus historischer Zeit. | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's picturesque half-timbered towns 11.02.2020

Germany boasts about two million historic half-timbered houses. Most of them can be found in the following ten towns.

Luftaufnahme über der Spree in Berlin mit Blick auf die Oberbaumbrücke im Stadtteil Kreuzberg während des Sonnenuntergangs 07.04.2018. | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin: A double take 06.11.2019

The division of Berlin until the fall of the Wall in 1989 meant that many things in the city were doubled: two zoos, two television towers, two main avenues. To the delight of tourists, they are still there today!
22.-24.08.2019 *** DW's Eesha Kheny at the Seine river in Paris Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Aditya Kheny Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 24. August, 2019 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Paris, Frankreich Reise nach Paris. Auf dem Bild sieht man autorin Eesha Kheny in Paris.

Eco-friendly Paris: paving the way towards a greener future 24.09.2019

The French capital has always been a trendsetter. With eco-friendly initiatives in place, the city is now inching closer to meeting its climate goals. DW's Eesha Kheny shares highlights from her first trip to Paris.
Besucher im open-air-Bereich der Austellung Topographie des Terrors in Berlin, aufgenommen im September 2010. Die Ausstellung schildert die NS-Zeit, sowie die Unterdrückung und den Terror durch Gestapo, SS und Reichsicherheitshauptamt. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg PL; Faschismus; Nationalsozialismus; Besucher; Drittes Reich; Nationalsozialisus; Faschis; Politik; Geschichte; Kultur; culture; fascism; POL; story; history; Arts_Culture_and_Entertainment KulturACE; politics; visitor

Top 10: The most visited museums in Berlin 30.08.2019

What do tourists do in Berlin? Sightseeing, shopping, partying — but they also go to the city's more than 200 museums, memorials and exhibition halls. Here are the most popular:
23.08.2019, Österreich, Laakirchen: Eine Propellermaschine des Typs Antonow 2 (An-2) steht auf dem Flugplatz Gmunden-Laakirchen gekommen. Bei der Landung ist ein Fahrwerk des einmotorigen Doppeldeckers abgebrochen. Foto: Fotokerschi.At/Kerschbaummayr/APA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

World's largest biplane crashes in Austria 23.08.2019

The Antonov 2 aircraft was produced for more than fifty years and is still used for sightseeing flights. There were no reports of injuries at the scene.
Fotolia #45970199 © Sabine Kipus - Fotolia.com Dresden (sorbisch Drježdźany, abgeleitet aus dem altsorbischen Drežďany „Sumpf-“ oder „Auwald-Bewohner“) ist die Landeshauptstadt und bevölkerungsreichste Stadt des Freistaates Sachsen. Sie liegt in der Dresdner Elbtalweitung an den Übergängen vom Ober- zum Mittellauf der Elbe und von der Mittelgebirgsschwelle zum Norddeutschen Tiefland im Süden Ostdeutschlands. Dresden ist mit über 525.000 Einwohnern[2] bundesweit die elftgrößte Stadt.

Bridging the past and present in and around Dresden 20.08.2019

Dresden's stunning architecture, tragic history, and nationalist far-right populism usually make headlines. Join DW’s Eesha Kheny as she visits the royal city and neighboring Saxon Switzerland National Park.
Berlin-Marathon / Training auf dem Mauerweg - Wegweiser Berliner Mauerweg DW/Marcel Fürstenau Sept. 204

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail 13.08.2019

Combining culture and nature, the Berlin Wall Trail follows the path of the former division of the city that was built on August 13, 1961. It's a great way to explore Berlin and discover the last remains of the Cold War.
