Europe's most beautiful churches

Cathedrals and churches are masterpieces of art and architecture. Here are some of the most beautiful and famous places of worship in Europe.
St. Peter's Basilica in Rome
Saint Peter's Basilica is located in the Vatican City and is one of the seven pilgrimage churches of Rome. It covers an area of about 20,000 square meters and can accommodate as many people. This makes St. Peter's Basilica the largest of the papal basilicas. It's considered one of the most important churches in the world.
Milan Cathedral
The Duomo di Santa Maria Nascente is one of the most famous buildings in Italy and one of the largest churches in the world by area. A special feature is the roof, which the public must pay to access. From here visitors can admire the details of the cathedral's stonemasonry and enjoy panoramic views across Milan and, on a clear day, of the Alps in the distance.
Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
One of the earliest Gothic church buildings in France, Notre-Dame de Paris was built over almost two centuries, from 1163 to 1345. As part of Paris' Seine riverfront, it has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1991. The church suffered severe damage in a major fire in April 2019. Shortly afterwards, the French parliament decided that its reconstruction would be faithful to its original state.
Sagrada Familia in Barcelona
The Sagrada Familia is called "the unfinished church." Construction, which began 135 years ago, is still ongoing. Designed by Antoni Gaudí and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2005, it still attracts millions of tourists every year. There are doubts that Gaudí's original design will ever be realized. During the pandemic, construction was halted for the first time since the Spanish Civil War.
Westminster Abbey in London
Over 700 years old, Westminster Abbey is located in the center of London. It is here that the kings and queens of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are traditionally crowned, married and buried. The last coronation to date was that of Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953. In 2011, Prince William and Kate exchanged their wedding vows here.
High Cathedral Church of Saint Peter in Cologne
Of course, no one uses this official name when referring to Cologne Cathedral. Though it doesn't quite qualify for the title of "tallest church in Germany" — the spire of Ulm Cathedral measures 162 meters — its two 157-meter towers are impressive nonetheless. The cathedral, built from 1248 to 1880, is rarely seen without scaffolding as there's always something being repaired or renovated.
The Church of Our Lady in Dresden
The Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady), one of the world's largest sandstone structures, was built from 1726 to 1743 and is an icon of Dresden's Baroque style. At the end of World War II, it was badly damaged by air raids. It burned down and collapsed on February 15, 1945. After the Peaceful Revolution in the former East Germany, it was rebuilt, starting in 1994, and reconsecrated in 2005.
St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna
The construction of this Viennese landmark began in the 12th century and lasted several hundred years. Today, St. Stephen's Cathedral is considered one of the most notable Gothic buildings in Austria. Some 343 steps lead up to the turret room, which has breathtaking views over Vienna. Europe's second largest free-swinging church bell hangs in the north tower, which is some 68 meters high.
St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague
St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, the largest and most famous church in the Czech Republic, is located in the grounds of Prague Castle. Several national heroes, emperors and saints are buried in the cathedral. Among them St. Nepomuk, whose tomb was made using more than a ton of silver. St. Vitus Cathedral also houses one of Europe's most valuable cathedral treasuries, consisting of about 400 items.
Church of the Resurrection in St. Petersburg
Built in the Neo-Russian style, the Church of the Resurrection is the only major church building in downtown St. Petersburg that does not follow Italian and Neoclassical Western architectural styles, making it particularly striking. The Church of the Resurrection was built from 1883 to 1912 on the site where Tsar Alexander II was assassinated in 1881.
Borgund Stave Church in Norway
The Norwegian province of Vestland is home to one of the oldest wooden buildings in Europe, the Borgund Stave Church, an extraordinary example of Norwegian stave architecture. The church is only open to visitors from May to September. Right next to it is an information center about the history of stave churches and religion in the Middle Ages.
