Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Architecture style
Brutalist architecture flourished from the early 1950s to the 1970s. British architect Peter Smithson and the Robin Hood Gardens in London count as typical examples of brutalist architecture style. The term originates from the French word for "raw," used by Swiss designer Le Corbusier to describe raw concrete as his choice material.
The #DailyDrone takes you to the Schlachtensee student village. The listed section was built from 1959-1964. The buildings have been renovated since 2006, thanks to the Studentendorf Schlachtensee eG initiative — the recipient of the Historic Heritage Prize from @Kulturerbe_DNK.