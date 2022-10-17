Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
China has a one-party system and is governed by the Chinese Communist Party. With a population of almost 1.5 billion, it's the most populous country in the world. It's an economic superpower and one of Germany's top trading partners. It's also one of the few countries to possess nuclear weapons. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has opened the weeklong 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing. His speech was not only being closely watched at home but monitored across the world. Xi said China will never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan.
China's Communist Party will elect new leadership at its 20th congress. But it is already clear current leader Xi Jinping will remain on top. Despite all challenges, Xi is more in charge than ever, DW's Dang Yuan says.
In an exclusive DW interview, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said that political leaders had no other choice but to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also addressed energy partnerships and a possible new pipeline sending gas from Russia to China via Mongolia.
The upcoming Chinese Communist Party congress is all but certain to hand Xi Jinping a third five-year term as the party's general secretary. It would be a move that puts him on the path to becoming leader for life. No successor is expected to be identified.