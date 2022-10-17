Visit the new DW website

China has a one-party system and is governed by the Chinese Communist Party. With a population of almost 1.5 billion, it's the most populous country in the world. It's an economic superpower and one of Germany's top trading partners. It's also one of the few countries to possess nuclear weapons. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on China.

EU foreign ministers to approve Ukraine aid, Iran sanctions

EU foreign ministers to approve Ukraine aid, Iran sanctions 17.10.2022

The ministers have gathered in Luxembourg to discuss increased financial aid and military training for Kyiv's forces. The EU is also set to approve new sanctions targeting Iran's so-called morality police.
Xi stresses safety, security at China's party congress

Xi stresses safety, security at China's party congress 16.10.2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping has opened the weeklong 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing. His speech was not only being closely watched at home but monitored across the world. Xi said China will never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukrainian forces resist onslaught in Donbas city

Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukrainian forces resist onslaught in Donbas city 16.10.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a "very difficult" situation in Donetsk and Luhansk. Serbia temporarily closed its embassy in Kyiv as China asked its citizens to leave Ukraine. DW has the latest.
Xi: China will never rule out use of force in Taiwan

Xi: China will never rule out use of force in Taiwan 16.10.2022

At the Chinese Communist Party Congress, President Xi Jinping said that "the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese themselves to decide." Taipei warned it will not back down on its sovereignty.
Opinion: At China's party congress, there is no doubt Xi Jinping will cement his power

Opinion: At China's party congress, there is no doubt Xi Jinping will cement his power 16.10.2022

China's Communist Party will elect new leadership at its 20th congress. But it is already clear current leader Xi Jinping will remain on top. Despite all challenges, Xi is more in charge than ever, DW's Dang Yuan says.

Germany's Scholz calls Mongolia an important strategic partner as he hosts PM

Germany's Scholz calls Mongolia an important strategic partner as he hosts PM 14.10.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene to Berlin Friday for discussions on increased cooperation. Raw materials and energy diversification were key topics.
Mongolian PM: 'Every country in the world will pay and suffer' as Ukraine war drags on

Mongolian PM: 'Every country in the world will pay and suffer' as Ukraine war drags on 14.10.2022

In an exclusive DW interview, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said that political leaders had no other choice but to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also addressed energy partnerships and a possible new pipeline sending gas from Russia to China via Mongolia.
DW News Asia with Melissa Chan, 14 October 2022

DW News Asia with Melissa Chan, 14 October 2022 14.10.2022

China's Xi Jinping is set to become leader for life. DW takes a closer look at what this means for the country and for ordinary Chinese. With no succession plan, what is China's future?

Xi appears set to cement his position at CCP congress 14.10.2022

The upcoming Chinese Communist Party congress is all but certain to hand Xi Jinping a third five-year term as the party's general secretary. It would be a move that puts him on the path to becoming leader for life. No successor is expected to be identified.
China Communist Party congress: World watching for leadership changes

China Communist Party congress: World watching for leadership changes 14.10.2022

At China's party congress, President Xi Jinping is set to secure a precedent-busting third term and surround himself with more loyalists as part of a major leadership reshuffle.
China: Banner in Beijing shows rare protest against Xi

China: Banner in Beijing shows rare protest against Xi 13.10.2022

A banner was unfurled on Sitong Bridge brandishing the words: "We need food, not COVID tests. We want freedom, not lockdowns." Censors quickly removed references to the protest on social media.
Chinese-built highway in Montenegro faces uncertain future

Chinese-built highway in Montenegro faces uncertain future 13.10.2022

A contentious Chinese-backed highway project could drive Montenegro deep into debt and cause economic turmoil, say critics.
China probes its neighbors' defenses as regional tensions rise

China probes its neighbors' defenses as regional tensions rise 13.10.2022

Beijing has territorial claims against Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and is using "salami-slicing" military and economic tactics in its efforts to assume control of the strategically important areas.
DW Business

DW Business 12.10.2022

US condemns Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ pivot to Moscow - China Covid-19 cases rise as party congress nears - New Zealand outlines plans to tax livestock gas
Taiwan's president rules out armed confrontation with China

Taiwan's president rules out armed confrontation with China 10.10.2022

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said an armed confrontation with Beijing "is absolutely not an option." Still, she announced plans to boost the self-governed island's military capacity.
Germany and China showing strain in 50-year relationship

Germany and China showing strain in 50-year relationship 09.10.2022

From Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping, Chinese-German relations have now spanned half a century. But the partners are becoming increasingly estranged.
