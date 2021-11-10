European Union (EU)

The European Union is an economic and political union of 28 member states. It has a population of over 500 million; Germany is its most populous member, France the largest by land mass.

The founding members of the bloc were Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and West Germany, who signed the Treaty of Rome in 1957 to set up the EU's predecessor. First called the "European Economic Community," the bloc replaced the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), the continental economic alliance forged in the aftermath of World War II. The Maastricht Treaty established the European Union under its current name in 1993. This page is a collection DW's latest content related to the EU.