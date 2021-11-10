Visit the new DW website

European Union (EU)

The European Union is an economic and political union of 28 member states. It has a population of over 500 million; Germany is its most populous member, France the largest by land mass.

The founding members of the bloc were Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and West Germany, who signed the Treaty of Rome in 1957 to set up the EU's predecessor. First called the "European Economic Community," the bloc replaced the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), the continental economic alliance forged in the aftermath of World War II. The Maastricht Treaty established the European Union under its current name in 1993. This page is a collection DW's latest content related to the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack' at borders 10.11.2021

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus border residents rattled by migrant crisis on their doorstep 10.11.2021

Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more Middle Eastern refugees stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.
When was the photo taken: July 22 Where was the photo taken: MMI mine near Radnevo Caption: Workers at the Troyanovo mine near Radnevo.

Is Bulgaria ready to give up coal? 10.11.2021

Under pressure from the European Union, Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But miners fear that the country has failed to plan for a transition to greener jobs.
European Council President Charles Michel arrives for a dinner event at an EU summit, at the Brdo Castle in Kranj, Slovenia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. EU leaders are meeting Tuesday evening to discuss increasingly tense relations with China and the security implications of the chaotic U.S.-led exit from Afghanistan, before taking part in a summit with Balkans leaders on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Belarus migrant crisis: EU Council chief visits Poland 10.11.2021

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Google's offices stand in downtown Manhattan on October 20, 2020 in New York City. Accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to illegally monopolize the online search and search advertising markets, the Justice Department and 11 states Tuesday filed an antitrust case against Google. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Google: EU court upholds €2.4 billion antitrust fine 10.11.2021

A leading EU court has rejected an appeal by Google over a fine for demoting rival shopping services. The penalty was the first of three antitrust penalties.

A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus migrant crisis: Germany calls for new EU sanctions 10.11.2021

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.
29.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a ship with migrants near the southern island of Crete, Greece, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the island of Crete is being led to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Greece accuses Turkey of pushing migrants into its waters 10.11.2021

Greek officials claim Turkey is acting like a "pirate state in the Aegean Sea" in regards to migrants. Athens has called on the EU to put pressure on Ankara to meet its international obligations.

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.

How will EU react to Poland-Belarus border crisis? 09.11.2021

Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.
A picture taken on November 9, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland and Belarus squared off on November 9 over thousands of migrants aiming to enter EU member Poland, with Warsaw saying the wave threatened the security of the entire bloc. Minsk warned against provocations on the border, where armed troops from both countries are deployed amid escalating tensions. Trapped between the rhetoric are thousands of people, many escaping war and poverty in the Middle East, trying to survive outdoors in squalid conditions as temperatures dip toward freezing. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Poland seals Belarus border crossing in migrant standoff 09.11.2021

The EU accused Belarus of using "gangster-style" tactics by pushing migrants into Poland and threatened more sanctions. But Alexander Lukashenko remains defiant.
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi migrants talk to NGO Grupa Granica's representatives as they are surrounded by border guards and police officers after they crossed the Belarusian-Polish border during the ongoing migrant crisis, in Hajnowka, Poland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The route from Iraq to Belarus: How are migrants getting to Europe? 09.11.2021

Notwithstanding the risks of embarking on a journey fraught with dangers and even death, scores of migrants are choosing to put their destinies in the hands of local smugglers in Iraq to get into the EU via Belarus.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks to MEP's at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. MEP's and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen discuss on Monday the negative impact on users of big tech companies' products and business models, and how EU digital rules can address these issues. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Facebook whistleblower to EU Parliament: 'Safeguard democracy' 08.11.2021

Frances Haugen called on lawmakers in Brussels to seize the opportunity to create a "global gold standard" as they draft oversight regulation for tech giants.
General picture of daily life returning to the streets of the city of Barcelona is seen on May 11, 2021 in Mercat de La Boqueria, Barcelona, Spain. Spanish government relaxes itÕs pandemic measures after months long lockdown and opens up slowly to it's visitors and tourists while the local economy and small businesses are open for business again. South Europe's Spain and Italy were both affected hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and while the vaccination continues Spain is getting ready for itÕs summer season vital for itÕs economy. Foto: Siu Wu

These EU countries have managed to keep COVID numbers down 08.11.2021

Coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise again. Many countries are going through their fourth wave, but a select few are bucking the negative trend. A look at who is doing better and why.

BELARUS - NOVEMBER 8, 2021: Migrants carry their bags on the Belarusian-Polish border. Nearly 1,000 refugees were heading towards the Polish border in the morning of November 8, 2021. The foreigners intend to exercise their right to apply for a refugee status in an EU country. Poland s troops in the border regions were put on full alert. Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS117277

Poland says Belarus 'fully' controls migrants after attempted breach 08.11.2021

Poland has closed its border with Belarus after a group of migrants tried to forcibly enter. Warsaw has accused Minsk of preparing a "provocation," with Germany urging the EU to "take action."
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, raise their fists during the commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the Pancasan guerrilla campaign in Managua, on August 29, 2018. - Ortega called the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights infamous and terror instrument, after it denounced Wednesday systematic human rights violations in the framework of opposition protests in which 300 people were killed. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP) (Photo credit should read INTI OCON/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua: President Ortega wins 4th term in 'sham' election 08.11.2021

President Daniel Ortega has secured a clear victory in the Nicaraguan election. Most of his political opponents have been thrown in jail, and human rights groups and newspapers have also been shut down.
09.03.2018 ARCHIV - 09.03.2018, Niedersachsen, Emden: Audi Fahrzeuge des Volkswagen Konzerns werden im Hafen von Emden verschifft. Die EU-Kommission schlägt den USA die Abschaffung aller Autozölle beider Seiten im Rahmen eines Handelsabkommens vor. (zu dpa «EU schlägt USA Abschaffung von Autozöllen auf beiden Seiten vor» vom 30.08.2018) Foto: Jörg Sarbach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German businesses glad US entry ban is over 08.11.2021

The 20-month US entry ban due to COVID-19 is finally a thing of the past. German companies are happy to return to business as usual.
In this picture released by the Iranian Army on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2021, troops attend a maneuver in a coastal area in southeastern Iran. Iran's military began its annual war games in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Sunday, less than a month before upcoming nuclear talks with the West. (Iranian Army via AP)

Iran conducts war games in Strait of Hormuz 07.11.2021

The Iranian military has launched yearly exercises aimed at "responding to aggression." The war games come as Iranian negotiators are set to meet EU and US representatives at the end of the month for nuclear deal talks.
