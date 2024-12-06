EU-Mercosur deal met with celebration and anger

France and many European farmers' unions oppose the huge but controversial trade deal. At the same time, Germany, Spain, Argentina and Brazil have hailed the agreement.

The European Union has concluded a huge but controversial deal with four South American countries that would create a free-trade zone encompassing over 700 million people.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced the Mercosur deal on Friday, describing it as a "win-win agreement." The deal has meanwhile been met with rejection from Paris and European farmers unions.

The EU-Mercosur deal is still pending the approval of at least 15 of the EU's 27-member-states as well as the European Parliament.

EU, Germany, Spain celebrate the deal

Von der Leyen hailed the conclusion of the negotiations.

"This is a win-win agreement, which will bring meaningful benefits to consumers and businesses, on both sides," she said in a statement.

Von der Leyen added that the deal is focused on "fairness and mutual benefit." She said over 350 EU products were now protected by "a geographical indication," and that EU health and food standards "remain untouchable."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also welcomed the conclusion of the deal, saying on X that "an important hurdle" had been overcome.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meanwhile called it a "historic agreement… to establish an unprecedented economic bridge between Europe and Latin America."

Von der Leyen said that while finalizing the deal, "we have listened to the concerns of our farmers and we acted on them."

France, farmers' unions' blast the deal

However, farmers unions said the European agricultural community's "fears have materialized" with the deal's conclusion.

The COPA-COGENA farmers group warned that the agreement "will have profound consequences" for family farming across the EU if the bloc ratifies it.

"The [European] Commission has sent a very worrying message to millions of farmers across Europe," COPA president Massimiliano Giansanti said in a statement.

rmt/ab (AFP, Reuters)