The European Commission is the executive body of the European Union. Its current president is Jean-Claude Juncker, a center-right politician with more centrist economic leanings, formerly prime minister of Luxembourg.
The 28 member Commission is responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and the day-to-day running of the EU. There is one "commissioner" per member state, and the candidates then have to be approved by the European Parliament. This page is a collection of recent DW content on the European Commission.