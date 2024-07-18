Parliament reacts to von der Leyen's re-election: DW's Alexandra von Nahmen

PoliticsEuropeParliament reacts to von der Leyen's re-election: DW's Alexandra von NahmenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsEuropeAlexandra von Nahmen07/18/2024July 18, 2024Lawmakers at the EU Parliament have voted to give Ursula von der Leyen a second term as President of the bloc's executive arm, the European Commission. DW's Brussels bureau chief Alexandra von Nahmen reports from Strasbourg.https://p.dw.com/p/4iTdWAdvertisement