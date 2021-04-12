Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The leather shorts known as "Lederhosen" are traditionally worn in many Alpine regions, but they are also the apparel of choice for many Oktoberfest fans.
Though Lederhosen are often associated with Bavaria, the leather breeches are not exclusive to southern Germany. In fact, they are shared by other alpine areas including select parts of Switzerland, much of Austria and Italy's South Tyrol, which was formerly part of the Austro-Hungarian empire. They were originally worn for hard work, but the material used – tanned sheep or goat skin for the lower classes and deer skin for the more well-off – made the breeches soft, light and durable. Lederhosen's popularity decreased in the 19th century as preference turned to long pants, but Bavarian teacher Josef Vogl hatched a plan with his drinking buddies in Bayrischzell to found a club dedicated to preserving the breeches. They were worn by Austrian Emperor Franz Josef and even made it to fashion runways.
Bavarian Premier Markus Söder has a pair of lederhosen for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the newborn child of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The baby's grandparents will deliver the gift.
The beer's flowing and the lederhosen are on, which can only mean one thing in German politics: Bavaria's state election is here. But as the Greens and far-right AfD climb the polls, the conservatives are slipping. Where did it all go wrong? And what does it mean for Berlin? Find out with Damien McGuinness and Michaela Küfner, and guests Spiegel International's Charles Hawley and DW's Max Koschyk.
Get your Lederhosen out and deck the tables with checked tablecloths. The Stammtisch heads south this week, as Michaela and Jeremy go trawling the corridors of the Munich Security Conference. Is German politics in crisis? Or is it a problem within the main parties? Damien McGuinness finds out at the Stammtisch with Jeremy Cliffe, Michaela Küfner and Ben Knight.