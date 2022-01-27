Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Robert Habeck is Green Party politician who became Economiy and Engergy Minister and Vice-Chancellor in an SPD-led federal government in 2021.
Born in 1969 in Lübeck, Habeck studied philosophy, German language and literature and philology before earning a doctorate in 2000. He joined the environmentalist Green Party in 2002. The father of four was a writer of childrens' books living in Flensburg by the border with Denmark. He served environment minister in the state of Schleswig-Holstein from 2012 to 2018. During that time, he built a reputation as an easygoing, pragmatic politician who worked with the center left SPD and later the center-right CDU and had an ear for staunch conservatives in the farming community. In 2018, Habeck became Green Party co-leader alongside Annalena Baerbock – a post he held until he became a federal minister. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Robert Habeck.