Robert Habeck is Green Party politician who became Economiy and Engergy Minister and Vice-Chancellor in an SPD-led federal government in 2021.

Born in 1969 in Lübeck, Habeck studied philosophy, German language and literature and philology before earning a doctorate in 2000. He joined the environmentalist Green Party in 2002. The father of four was a writer of childrens' books living in Flensburg by the border with Denmark. He served environment minister in the state of Schleswig-Holstein from 2012 to 2018. During that time, he built a reputation as an easygoing, pragmatic politician who worked with the center left SPD and later the center-right CDU and had an ear for staunch conservatives in the farming community. In 2018, Habeck became Green Party co-leader alongside Annalena Baerbock – a post he held until he became a federal minister. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Robert Habeck.