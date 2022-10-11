Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Compared to natural gas, LNG, is easier to ship and store but more destructive to the environment.
When cooled to about -162° Celsius (or -260° Fahrenheit,) natural gas transforms into a liquid state, with its volume shrinking 600 times. This significant reduction makes it possible to ship LNG through railways and vessels in containers, unlike natural gas, which can only be transported through pipelines. As the global demand for LNG grows, the fossil fuel industry is investing more and more in producing it. However, the energy required to liquefy, ship, store, and regasify the fossil fuel makes it far more carbon-intensive than natural gas.
G7 leaders have condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine and vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin to account. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said fresh strikes hit Zaporizhzhia and Lviv. DW has the latest.
It's 20 years this week since 202 people were killed in the Bali bombings, Indonesia's worst terror attack. So how is it faring on counterterrorism and deradicalization today? Plus, Pakistan has long struggled to attract tourists over terror fears and poor infrastructure. But that's starting to change.
LNG has plugged a gap in Europe's energy mix since it became imperative to move away from Russian energy. However, overall export capacity for LNG has not changed meaning some countries are now getting less than before.