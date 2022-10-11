Visit the new DW website

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Compared to natural gas, LNG, is easier to ship and store but more destructive to the environment.

When cooled to about -162° Celsius (or -260° Fahrenheit,) natural gas transforms into a liquid state, with its volume shrinking 600 times. This significant reduction makes it possible to ship LNG through railways and vessels in containers, unlike natural gas, which can only be transported through pipelines. As the global demand for LNG grows, the fossil fuel industry is investing more and more in producing it. However, the energy required to liquefy, ship, store, and regasify the fossil fuel makes it far more carbon-intensive than natural gas.

Russia-Ukraine updates: G7 leaders say will hold Putin to account for missile strikes

G7 leaders have condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine and vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin to account. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said fresh strikes hit Zaporizhzhia and Lviv. DW has the latest.
Germany at a crossroads over Sahel mission

Germany is questioning its military deployment in the Sahel region after anti-Western demonstrations in Niger and a fresh coup in Burkina Faso. There is some support for the Bundeswehr to continue its training mission.
DW News Asia with Jared Reed, 11 October 2022

It's 20 years this week since 202 people were killed in the Bali bombings, Indonesia's worst terror attack. So how is it faring on counterterrorism and deradicalization today? Plus, Pakistan has long struggled to attract tourists over terror fears and poor infrastructure. But that's starting to change.
NATO chief: Russia's strikes in Ukraine are 'sign of weakness'

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefed the media following two days of intensified Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. His remarks come ahead of a scheduled meeting with NATO defense ministers.
Why is Austria detaining so many South Asian migrants?

Austria has detained over 68,000 irregular migrants and asylum-seekers since imposing strict border controls in May to reduce "smuggling and asylum abuse."
Pakistan: How a young girl defied odds to play football

Marvi Baig, a 17-year-old girl from a small Himalayan village, has broken all gender and cultural barriers to achieve her dreams and become a football player.
IMF says Germany and Italy to slip into recession in 2023

A forecast by the International Monetary Fund shows Germany and Italy are to tumble into recession next year. Both countries are viewed the G7 economies that are most exposed to gas supply cuts from Russia.
South Sudan's ruling elite probed for $1B 'scam'

South Sudan's top officials "robbed" vulnerable communities of millions of dollars earmarked for food and medicines, according to a report by investigative organization The Sentry. DW speaks with its lead investigator.
North Korea provocations — What does Kim Jong Un want?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a sharp increase in missile tests recently. Another nuclear test is expected in the coming weeks.
Bank of England widens action on financial stability fears

The UK's central bank says it is widening a debt purchase scheme to stem a collapse in the government bond market. Britain's central bank said its aim was to ward off a "material risk to UK financial stability."
Bali bombings 20 years on: How trauma gave way to forgiveness

Two decades after the terrorist bombings that killed over 200 people in Bali, two women tell DW how they experienced those fateful events and how they eventually learned to forgive.
LNG: European thirst for natural gas puts Bangladesh and Pakistan in the dark

LNG has plugged a gap in Europe's energy mix since it became imperative to move away from Russian energy. However, overall export capacity for LNG has not changed meaning some countries are now getting less than before.
Japan fully reopens doors to foreign tourists

The Japanese tourism industry is hoping for a boost after the country relaxed rules for travelers entering the country from abroad.

Israel, Lebanon reach 'historic' sea border deal: Lapid

Israel and Lebanon have struck an agreement on maritime borders, the Israeli leader said, after months of US-brokered negotiations. The deal is expected to enable more gas production in the Mediterranean.
Hong Kong leader 'laughs off' US sanctions amid calls to seize Russian yacht

The 141.6 meter-long superyacht Nord docked in Hong Kong last week. It is allegedly owned by Russian steel tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who is a target of US sanctions.
Panama reports record number of migrants crossing the Darien jungle

Over 150,000 people have crossed the hazardous Darien jungle region this year, according to official data. Most of those making the crossing are Venezuelans en route to the United States.
