Compared to natural gas, LNG, is easier to ship and store but more destructive to the environment.

When cooled to about -162° Celsius (or -260° Fahrenheit,) natural gas transforms into a liquid state, with its volume shrinking 600 times. This significant reduction makes it possible to ship LNG through railways and vessels in containers, unlike natural gas, which can only be transported through pipelines. As the global demand for LNG grows, the fossil fuel industry is investing more and more in producing it. However, the energy required to liquefy, ship, store, and regasify the fossil fuel makes it far more carbon-intensive than natural gas.