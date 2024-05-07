Can this magic fuel clean up the shipping industry?

Cars and TransportationDenmarkCan this magic fuel clean up the shipping industry?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationDenmarkKai Steinecke07/05/2024July 5, 2024Ammonia could be an alternative to marine diesel. It burns carbon-free and is cheaper than methanol. But building a specialized engine is extremely difficult – and there's pretty much no green ammonia production today. Can it really fix shipping?https://p.dw.com/p/4hmUiAdvertisement