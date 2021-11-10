Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Denmark

Home to almost 6 million people, Denmark is the southernmost of the Nordic countries in Scandinavia. A member of the European Union, it retains its own currency, the "krone" or "crown." It also borders Germany.

Denmark's capital Copenhagen is also comfortably the largest settlement in the country, with a population just surpassing 1 million. It is also the seat of government and the commercial center. A parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy since absolute monarchy was abolished in the 19th century, Queen Margarethe II is the current monarch. The Faroe Islands and Greenland also make up part of the broader "Danish Realm," but both retain administrative powers under the principle of home rule. This page collates recent DW articles concerning Denmark.

ARCHIV - 16.08.2018, Frankreich, Cahors: Dänemarks Königin Margrethe II. lächelt während einer Pressekonferenz in ihrer Residenz in Südfrankreich, dem Chateau de Cais. (zu dpa Runder Geburtstag mitten in der Krise - Königin Margrethe II. wird 80) Foto: Fred Lancelot/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

World's coolest queen: Margrethe of Denmark 10.11.2021

She is close to the people, paints, designs costumes and sets — and is also the Queen of Denmark. More on Margrethe II, who is in Germany for a state visit.
A medical worker administers a dose of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly 10.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
Fuﬂball Frauen WM-Qualifikation L‰nderspiel Deutschland - Israel am 26.10.2021 im Stadion Essen in Essen Torjubel zum 1:0 durch Jule Brand Deutschland , vorne - Laura Freigang Detuschland , hinten DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Football Women World Cup Qualifier Germany Israel on 26 10 2021 at Stadion Essen in Essen Goal celebration to 1 0 by Jule Brand Germany , front Laura Freigang Detuschland , back DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Nordrhein Westfalen Germany

Euro 2022: Germany drawn in 'tough group' with Denmark, Spain and Finland 29.10.2021

Germany's women's national team have been drawn in Group B for the European Championships in England next July. Germany's group games will take place in Milton Keynes and Brentford.
CopenHill, Müllverbrennungsanlage und künstlicher Skihang, Ski fahren mit Blick auf den Øresund, 90 Meter hoch und 400 Meter lange Piste auf Kunstrasen, Kopenhagen, Dänemark,

Denmark eyes Germany among top wind farm clients 09.10.2021

Denmark is expecting Germany to be a key market for its green energy. "Germany will need all the renewable energy it can get," Denmark's environment minister said.
Wahlplakat von Armin LASCHET (CDU Vorsitzender und Kanzlerkandidat) und Markus SOEDER (Ministerpraesident Bayern und CSU Vorsitzender) haengen nebeneinander. CSU Parteitag 2021 am 10. und 11.09.2021 Messe Nuernberg.

How German parties copy ideas from other countries 22.09.2021

You don't get extra votes for originality in politics — across Germany's election manifestos, influence from elsewhere is everywhere. Here are some of the policies that have been taken from other countries.

FC Copenhagen v Sivasspor, UEFA Europa Conference League qualification, Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen, Denmark. 26th, August 2021. Mohamed Daramy 11 of FC Copenhagen scores for 2-0 during the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification match between FC Copenhagen and Sivasspor at Parken in Copenhagen. Copenhagen Denmark PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNOR Copyright: xGonzalesxPhoto/RunexMathiesenx

Coronavirus digest: Denmark fully lifts COVID-19 restrictions 10.09.2021

After lifting all coronavirus restrictions, Denmark will host Europe's first 50,000-fan concert since the pandemic began. Australia's New South Wales has recorded its highest caseload ever. DW has the latest.
Former Danish Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg talks with journalists as she arrives on September 2, 2021 at Eigtveds Warehouse in Copenhagen to face an impeachment trial over her policy of separating asylum seeking couples who arrived in the country. (Photo by Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Martin Sylvest has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Eigtveds Warehouse: this is not the Danish Foreign Ministry] and [September 2, 2021] instead of [September 3, 2021]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”

Denmark begins trial of former immigration minister over separating migrant couples 02.09.2021

Inger Stoejberg's trial for illegally splitting asylum-seeking couples has begun. She's being tried for impeachment, on the grounds that she had received warnings that the separations were illegal.

27.7.2021***An undated handout image with a view of a tiny island off the coast of Greenland, discovered during the Leister Expedition, which they say is the world's northernmost point of land. Julian Charriere/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Danish scientists stumble upon world's northernmost island 28.08.2021

A team of researchers has come across the Earth's most northerly island. The discovery came about by chance, after a mix-up with satellite tracking.
Icebergs near Ilulissat, Greenland. Climate change is having a profound effect in Greenland with glaciers and the Greenland ice cap retreating. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto)

Greenland: Heatwave causes 'massive melting event' 31.07.2021

Researchers say the Greenland ice sheet shed enough water in one day "to cover Florida with two inches of water." Experts fear an acceleration of the trend as atmospheric patterns change and temperatures rise.
Baltic Pipe. Energinet. Sdr Stenderup. Byggeplads.

Baltic Pipe delay to push Poland back into Russia's arms 21.07.2021

Copenhagen's decision to withdraw a permit for the Danish section of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Poland to Norway could mean Warsaw remains a buyer of Russian gas. That was not part of the plan.
Stichwort: 10 Jahre nach Veröffentlichung der Muhammed-Karikaturen Copyright: Malcolm Brabant, DW, Copenhagen, Sept. 2015

Kurt Westergaard, Danish cartoonist behind Muhammad caricature, dies at 86 19.07.2021

Kurt Westergaard's cartoons sparked a major backlash in Muslim countries, causing one of Denmark's biggest diplomatic crises. He lived his finals days under police protection.
Minks are seen at Hans Henrik Jeppesen's farm near Soroe, after government's decision to cull his entire herd due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Denmark November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COVID: Denmark to exhume last mink corpses culled over virus fears 11.07.2021

Denmark is set to complete the task of removing more than 13,000 tons of buried mink that were culled amid COVID-19 fears.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England's Harry Maguire with England's Declan Rice celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

England fan skipped Euro 2020 semi to donate stem cells 09.07.2021

Sam Astley, a 24-year-old technology buyer, turned down the chance to see England beat Denmark at Wembley to donate stem cells at a London hospital. But now, after a social media campaign, he is going to Sunday's final.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Fans gather for England v Denmark - Trafalgar Square, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Opinion: The return of a certain brand of English pride 08.07.2021

England eased past Denmark to set up a first major final since 1966. DW's Matt Pearson was in the largest crowd in the UK since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and felt a surprising sense of pride.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England's Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Euro 2020: England make history with Wembley win over Denmark 07.07.2021

England have reached the final of the men's European championships for the first time courtesy of a 2-1 win against Denmark in extra time at the end of another spell-binding Euro 2020 fixture.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Czech Republic v Denmark - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - July 3, 2021 Denmark's Thomas Delaney celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Euro 2020: Thomas Delaney at the center of Denmark's inspiring run 03.07.2021

Not normally one for scoring goals, Thomas Delaney's strike set Denmark on course to advance to the semifinals. He is a vocal leader on the pitch who has come up big for Denmark at Euro 2020 in more ways than one.
Show more articles