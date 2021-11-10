Home to almost 6 million people, Denmark is the southernmost of the Nordic countries in Scandinavia. A member of the European Union, it retains its own currency, the "krone" or "crown." It also borders Germany.

Denmark's capital Copenhagen is also comfortably the largest settlement in the country, with a population just surpassing 1 million. It is also the seat of government and the commercial center. A parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy since absolute monarchy was abolished in the 19th century, Queen Margarethe II is the current monarch. The Faroe Islands and Greenland also make up part of the broader "Danish Realm," but both retain administrative powers under the principle of home rule. This page collates recent DW articles concerning Denmark.