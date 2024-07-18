Fehmarnbelt tunnel: the first milestone achieved

BusinessGermanyFehmarnbelt tunnel: the first milestone achievedTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGermanyMiltiades Schmidt07/18/2024July 18, 2024Fehmarnbelt tunnel: the first elements of the world's longest underwater rail and road tunnel have been completed and inaugurated. It will connect Germany with Denmark and shorten the journey from Central to Northern Europe by 160 kilometers.https://p.dw.com/p/4iJ0EAdvertisement