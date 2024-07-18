  1. Skip to content
Fehmarnbelt tunnel: the first milestone achieved

Miltiades Schmidt
July 18, 2024

Fehmarnbelt tunnel: the first elements of the world's longest underwater rail and road tunnel have been completed and inaugurated. It will connect Germany with Denmark and shorten the journey from Central to Northern Europe by 160 kilometers.

