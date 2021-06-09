Visit the new DW website

CO2 reduction

We generate too many greenhouse gases that damage the atmosphere. What can we do to reduce our level of emissions? Why can't we just store carbon dioxide?

CO2 emissions have a grave impact on the climate. The increasing incidence of extreme weather events is already showing how the climate is changing. If we want to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celcius, we have to drastically reduce CO2 emissions. There are many approaches to solving the problem, some involving complex technical processes, such as the storage of CO2. Others appear more simple, yet are simultaneously highly effective. Efficient cook stoves are just one example.

CASTLE DALE, UT - OCTOBER 9: Emissions rise from the smokestacks of Pacificorp's 1440 megawatt coal fired power plant on October 9, 2017 in Castle Dale, Utah. It was announced today that the Trump administration's EPA will repeal the Clean Power Plan,that was put in place by the Obama administration. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Carbon capture: Climate solution or prolonging humanity's fossil fuel dependency? 09.06.2021

Capturing and burying CO2 is heralded as the technological fix to mitigate climate change. But many oil and gas majors are using the technology to produce more fossil fuels.
Im Bild: The Lagos slum of Ago Egun Bariga is a shanty village in Lagos without a school or other social amenities Credit: Fred Muvunyi (DW) Schlagwörter: Global Ideas, Nigeria, Lagos, Sanitation

Eco-toilets and solar lamps: A Lagos slum goes green 29.12.2020

In Nigeria’s largest city, living without clean water, electricity and sanitation is a reality for millions. Can living conditions be improved while reducing carbon emissions?
Urheber: DW Ort: Manila Zeit: November, 2020 Beschreibung: Metro Manilas Verkehr ist mit 12 Millionen Menschen völlig überlastet. Schon jetzt drängt sich Stoßstange an Stoßstange durch den Verkehr. Veraltete Fahrzeuge stoßen zu viel Co2 aus, die Grenzwerte sind längst überschritten. Ein schlecht ausgebauter öffentlicher Nahverkehr verschlimmert die Situation. Denn die meisten Philippinos nutzen Privatfahrzeuge, um sich von A nach B zu bewegen. (Es handelt sich um Screenshots aus dem Global Ideas Beitrag)

Electric vehicles: Beating traffic and pollution in metro Manila 16.12.2020

Polluted air and traffic jams are an everyday reality in Pasig, a city in metropolitan Manila. Can Pasig become a role model for others by opting for cleaner, green transport?
Jahr für Jahr landen in Thailand tonnenweise genießbare Lebensmittel im Müll - zum einen, weil Essen in dem südostasiatischen Land vergleichsweise preiswert ist; zum anderen, weil es bislang kaum moderne Müllsortierungs- und Recyclingsysteme gibt. Essensreste, die auf einer Deponie enden, setzen beim Verrotten das Treibhausgas Methan frei. Somit sind Lebensmittelabfälle nicht nur eine Verschwendung, sondern auch eine Gefahr fürs Klima. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Lebensmittel, Abfall, Recycling, Müll Urheber: DW / Felix Nuhr Ort: Thailand Zeit: November 2020

Saving food from Thailand's landfills 08.12.2020

Much of Thailand's food ends up on the garbage heap. It's a waste and bad for the climate. Now the country is trying to improve its trash management system and make it more environmentally friendly.

29.06.2013+++Christo-Redentor-Statue in Rio de Janeiro mit Blick auf die Küste The CORCOVADO is a hill in Rio de Janeiro, on it¬¥s top is the town's famous landmark,the Christ the Redeemer, a statue of Jesus Christ. // Der Corcovado ist ein Berg in Rio de Janeiro, auf dem das Wahrzeichen der Stadt, die 38 m hohe Christus-Statue Cristo Redentor, steht. Statue/ Christusstatue/ Wahrzeichen / Religioeses Symbol. Christentum, christlich, Monument. Sugarloaf Mountain (in Portuguese, P?£o de A?ß??car), is a peak situated in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the mouth of Guanabara Bay on a peninsula that sticks out into the Atlantic Ocean. Rising 396 metres (1,299 ft) above the harbor, its name is said to refer to its resemblance to the traditional shape of concentrated refined loaf sugar.// Der Zuckerhut in Rio de Janeiro, portugiesisch Pao de Acucar (‚ÄöZuckerbrot‚Äò), ist ein 395 m hoher, steil aufragender Granitfelsen auf der Halbinsel Urca im Sueden der 29.06.2013 Botafogo-Bucht, wo die Guanabara-Bucht auf den Atlantik trifft. Zuckerhut, Sugarloaf, Sugar Loaf, Symbol of Rio. Amerika / Suedamerika / Brasilien / Rio de Janeiro. America/ Southamerica, Brazil, Rio de Janeireo. Fussball FIFA-Konfoederationen-Pokal in Brasilien 2013, 29.06.2013 Football FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil 2013, June 29, 2013. (c) picture-alliance/GES/M. Gilliar

The Brazilian megacity experimenting with eco-friendly waste disposal 08.01.2020

Could transforming rubbish management play a role in meeting Rio de Janeiro's carbon net-zero goal? The city is exploring a new way of processing food waste, with a project that's the first of its kind in Latin America.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Kathmandu (Nepal), October 14th 2018. Wearing a mask to prevent his nose and mouth to breathe polluted air, Narayan Dahal (63) poses for a portrait in the busy Kalanki area of Kathmandu. “I have a health problem caused by the pollution. My nose is dry, I suffer from headaches and my lungs are not well. So I am using a mask to protect myself from dust.” Says Mr. Dahal.

Cities: 'When you design for cars, people get left out' 16.09.2019

Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, suffers from some of the world's worst air quality, due to rapid development, the environmental engineer Bhushan Tuladhar says. How can the city in a valley be redesigned?

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Kathmandu (Nepal), October 14th 2018. Wearing a mask to prevent his nose and mouth to breathe polluted air, Narayan Dahal (63) poses for a portrait in the busy Kalanki area of Kathmandu. “I have a health problem caused by the pollution. My nose is dry, I suffer from headaches and my lungs are not well. So I am using a mask to protect myself from dust.” Says Mr. Dahal.

Kathmandu: Living and breathing in one of the world's most polluted cities 16.09.2019

Nepal's capital Kathmandu is one of the fastest-developing cities in the world — and also one of the dirtiest. The city's inhabitants are battling with the health consequences.

Jung, weltoffen und schmutzig. Pune gehört mit 6,5 Millionen Einwohnern zwar zu den kleineren indischen Städten, doch die Luftverschmutzung wird jedes Jahr schlimmer. Schuld hat der Verkehr. Ein Konzept für öffentlichen Nahverkehr soll die Stadt vor dem Schicksal Delhis retten, wo das Atmen so schädlich sein soll, wie das Rauchen von 40 Zigaretten pro Tag. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Klima, Indien, Luftverschmutzung Urheber: Joanna Gottschalk/DW Ort: Pune, Indien Zeit: Juni 2019

Indian city Pune hits brake on car traffic to curb pollution 07.08.2019

Extreme traffic jams and air pollution are commonplace in Indian cities. Pune, in the country's west, wants to transform its transportation system and be a role model to other places like capital Delhi.
Urheber: Jennifer Collins/DW Zeit: September 2018 Ort: Region Garmisch-Partenkirchen Beschreibung: Die Bergregionen in Suddeutschland wurden schon von Klimawandel betroffen. In Garmisch-Partenkirchen und ihre Umgebung kämpfen Burger und Politiker gegen die Effekte und Ursachen des Klimawandels. Sie brauchen aber von der Bundesregierung mehr Unterstutzung. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Klimawandel, Bayern, Bergen, Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A German village goes it alone on climate protection 20.04.2019

In Germany, villages and towns are leading the pack in the climate change fight. One motivated mayor has set up a store stocked with regional produce to help cut emissions. But going local isn't as easy as it sounds.

14/02/2019 Ruanda - Goldmeerkatze (Affe),

Cooking stoves that might just protect Rwanda's golden monkeys 05.03.2019

Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda is home to unique plants and animals but the hunger for firewood threatens the forest. Can more efficient stoves help people and preserve nature in the densely populated African country?

Rwanda's golden monkeys in danger 01.03.2019

Golden monkeys can only be found in the Virunga Mountains in Rwanda. As their habitat is shrinking rapidly, a company's new stove could help preserve the forests where the monkeys live.
das Foto stammt aus dem Distrikt Kasese in Uganda. Fotografin ist Lea Albrecht (DW)

Can renewable energy save Uganda's Rwenzori glacier? 26.02.2019

The people at the foot of the Rwenzori glacier in Uganda want a switch to renewable energy to save the snow on the mountaintop, which is melting fast. Their goal: 100 percent green energy by 2020. Will they succeed?

Light and Darkness in Uganda 25.02.2019

If you want to have light in rural Uganda, kerosene lamps are the method of choice. But these lamps are dangerous, unhealthy and contribute to climate change. In the last couple of year, more and more people save money to buy a solar power kit.
Die mehr als 20 Jahre alten Pumpen in der Trinkwasser – Pump-Station Madaba. Diese Pumpen verbrauchen sehr viel Strom und sollen jetzt durch die energiesparenden Pumpen der GIZ ersetzt werden. Die beiden Herren im Bild sind links der Chef der Wasserbetriebe von Madaba und rechts ein leitender Techniker.

Green pumps for Jordan's water 21.12.2018

Jordan goes to great lengths to get water to its people. It's a dry country that requires a lot of power and the water still doesn't always reach its destination. New technology could be the solution.

Environmental friendly houses – new home in Moldova 07.12.2018

The former Soviet Republic of Moldova – one of the poorest countries in Europe – relies heavily on Russia for its energy needs. A German NGO is helping increase the country’s energy efficiency, starting with the residential sector.
