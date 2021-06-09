CO2 reduction

We generate too many greenhouse gases that damage the atmosphere. What can we do to reduce our level of emissions? Why can't we just store carbon dioxide?

CO2 emissions have a grave impact on the climate. The increasing incidence of extreme weather events is already showing how the climate is changing. If we want to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celcius, we have to drastically reduce CO2 emissions. There are many approaches to solving the problem, some involving complex technical processes, such as the storage of CO2. Others appear more simple, yet are simultaneously highly effective. Efficient cook stoves are just one example.