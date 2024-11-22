  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025COP29 climate talks
ClimateUnited States of America

How will US climate policy change under Trump?

Serdar Vardar
November 22, 2024

With COP29 underway and the world facing unprecedented climate threats, Donald Trump's return to the White House is raising concerns over US commitment to reducing CO2 emissions and transitioning to clean energy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nJ0V
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

A man casts his vote during the 2022 US midterm election (file photo)

Will Pennsylvania voters choose the next US president?

DW's Stefan Simons visited Pennsylvania, one of the swing states that will decide the US presidential race.
PoliticsOctober 4, 202403:01 min
USA | Bombendrohungen in Springfield

How Springfield, Ohio, became center of US election debate

Springfield, Ohio, has found itself at the center of a storm during the US presidential election.
PoliticsSeptember 20, 202403:37 min
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk

Trump attacks Democrats, praises Putin in Musk interview

Will the two-hour talk between X owner Elon Musk and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump matter to voters?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202409:15 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

Thumbnail Planet A | Europe's plan to fix its massive e-waste problem

Europe's plan to fix its massive e-waste problem

Europeans own more stuff than anyone, and the EU is tackling e-waste. Berlin even pays residents to repair items.
ClimateOctober 11, 202410:50 min
Planet A Why carbon capture needs a reality check

Why carbon capture needs a reality check

Oil companies are spending billions on CO2 capture tech, but where are the promised results?
ClimateAugust 30, 202414:01 min
DW Sendung | Planet A

We need to fix landfills — here's how

Landfills cause many diseases and are a massive driver of climate change, releasing methane. What are the solutions?
ClimateJune 28, 202412:40 min
Show more