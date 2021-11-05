The Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC, is an annual singing competition held among the member countries of the European Broadcasting Union since 1956.

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the longest-running televised competitions in the world. It is also one of the most watched non-sporting events. The contest brings together singers and musicians throughout the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which stretches from Iceland to Russia and Norway to North Africa. Each member country submits a song to be performed live. Then, other countries award points to determine the most popular act. Well over 100 million viewers worldwide generally tune into the annual contest.