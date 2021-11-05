Visit the new DW website

Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC, is an annual singing competition held among the member countries of the European Broadcasting Union since 1956.

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the longest-running televised competitions in the world. It is also one of the most watched non-sporting events. The contest brings together singers and musicians throughout the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which stretches from Iceland to Russia and Norway to North Africa. Each member country submits a song to be performed live. Then, other countries award points to determine the most popular act. Well over 100 million viewers worldwide generally tune into the annual contest. DW's Eurovision content is collated on this page.

Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

ABBA forever! 05.11.2021

Back together again after 40 years, the hit Swedish band ABBA is releasing their new album, "Voyage." Here's a look back at their success story.
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 23, 2021: Vocalist Damiano David of the Maneskin rock band representing Italy, the winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Final, during a news conference at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

No drugs and rock 'n'roll: Eurovision winner did not take cocaine 24.05.2021

Maneskin's Damiano David was accused of snorting cocaine backstage in Rotterdam over the weekend. The organizers of Eurovision said he has since passed a drug test, branding the rumors "fake news."
Italy's Maneskin pose for pictures on stage with the trophy after winning the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, at the Ahoy convention centre in Rotterdam, on May 22, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)

Italy wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest following tight race 22.05.2021

"We just want to say, to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock 'n' roll never dies," Maneskin's frontman Damiano David has said after winning.
Meet the Germans | Eurovision

Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest 19.05.2021

Meet the Germans gets a glittery makeover as presenter Rachel Stewart takes a look at Germany's Eurovision past and present.

Russische Sängerin Manizha auf der Bühne des Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam im Mai 2021 via Andreas Brenner, 15.05.2021

Eurovision: Manizha from Tajikistan polarizes Russia 19.05.2021

Manizha calls her song for the Eurovision Song Contest a manifesto against prejudice and for more women's rights. The self-confident singer has polarized Russian society.
ESC 2021, Jendrik Sigwart, deutscher Teilnehmer beim Eurovision Song Contest 2021, erklärt im DW-Interview die Botschaft seines Liedes I don't feel hate Ahoy-Arena, Rotterdam, Niederlande. Aufgenommen am 14.05.2021, Foto: Bernd Riegert, DW, alle Rechte

Meet Germany's Eurovision 2021 candidate, Jendrik 18.05.2021

Just like his song with a positive message, Jendrik Sigwart, who represents Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest, has a cheerful attitude.

Eurovision Song Contest. Rechte: DW

Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Our tops and flops 18.05.2021

Who will take the 2021 Eurovision title in Rotterdam? With the first semifinal looming, DW Culture picks out the best acts — and the biggest flop.
Das Foto darf auf DW-Seiten mit dem Copyright-Hinweis EBU/Th. Hanses verwendet werden. Thema: Jendrik - der deutsche Teilnehmer des ESC in Rotterdam. Bildbeschreibung: Jendrik - der deutsche Teilnehmer des ESC in Rotterdam auf der Bühne des Eurovision Song Contest und seine Tänzerinnen. Stichworte: ESC, Jendrik, ESC in Rotterdam, Deutschland beim ESC 2021, Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Eurovision Song Contest held live despite COVID 17.05.2021

The Netherlands want to send a message with the Eurovision Song Contest: Cultural events are back. DW's Bernd Riegert reports on how Rotterdam is celebrating.
ROTTERDAM - Presentatie van de Eurovisiesongfestival tram. De tram zal in de aanloop naar het Eurovisiesongfestival op 22 mei in Ahoy door Rotterdam rijden. ANP KIPPA REMKO DE WAAL *** ROTTERDAM Presentation of the Eurovision Song Contest tram The tram will pass through Rotterdam in the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest on 22 May in Ahoy ANP KIPPA REMKO DE WAAL PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHollandsexHoogtex/xxANPxKippax x429127994x

Eurovision Song Contest excludes Belarus 27.03.2021

Belarus' original entry by band Galasy ZMesta was rejected due to complaints that the lyrics mocked the mass protest against President Lukashenko. A second entry was also rejected by the European Broadcasting Union.

Rotterdam 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Galasy Zmesta Teilnehmer

Hidden propaganda? Eurovision rejects Belarus song for political mockery 13.03.2021

Belarus became the latest Eurovision competitor to spark furor with a song. Critics say the entry is propaganda for President Lukashenko. Organizers have said the song must be reworked or Belarus will be disqualified.

Rotterdam 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Galasy Zmesta Teilnehmer

Belarus Eurovision song rejected due to political lyrics 12.03.2021

Eurovision organizers have rejected a song entry from Belarus due to its lyrics mocking demonstrations against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Critics say the song legitimizes Lukashenko's regime.

2020-09-18 13:38:11 ROTTERDAM - Außenansicht von Ahoi, wo 2021 der Eurovision Song Contest stattfinden wird. Die Organisation kündigte an, vier Szenarien zu entwickeln, damit das Festival fortgesetzt werden kann. Der Eurovision Song Contest wurde aufgrund des Koronavirus auf das nächste Jahr verschoben und wird dann weiterhin in Rotterdam stattfinden. ANP KIPPA SANDER KING

Cyprus Eurovision entry sparks backlash over 'satanic' lyrics 27.02.2021

Cyprus is under pressure to withdraw its Eurovision song entry that has upset many Orthodox Christians in the country. The state broadcaster has blamed critics for misinterpreting the lyrics.
Jendrik Sigwart, Sänger und Musical-Darsteller, lächelt bei einem Fototermin an der Alster. Sigwart präsentiert am 25.02.2021 erstmals den offiziellen deutschen Beitrag für den Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). Der ESC wird am 22. Mai unter dem Motto Open Up wohl unter strengen Corona-Maßnahmen mit Künstlern aus 41 Ländern in Rotterdam stattfinden - aber sehr wahrscheinlich ohne Publikum.

Eurovision Song Contest: Jendrik Sigwart sings for Germany 26.02.2021

Over the past years, Germany has been landing in the last positions at the Eurovision Song Contest. With his song "I don't feel hate," Jendrik Sigwart is the country's new hope.

02.07.2020, Bremen: Die blinde Sängerin Corinna May sitzt in einem Verhandlungssaal des Staatsgerichtshofs. In dem Verfahren rügt sie, dass sie bei der Bremer Bürgerschaftswahl 2019 nicht wählen konnte, weil es in ihrem Wahllokal keine Unterlagen und keine Wahlschablonen für Blinde gab. Das Wahlprüfungsgericht wies ihre Beschwerde zurück, nun verhandelt der Staatsgerichtshof darüber. Foto: Michael Bahlo/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Is it hard for blind people to vote in Germany? 13.08.2020

One-time Eurovision contestant Corinna May has lost a court case in Bremen after she had trouble voting in a local election. But how easy is it for visually-impaired people to take part in German democracy?
HANDOUT - 14.05.2020, ---: Die Band The Roop wird Litauen am 16.05.2020 beim Eurovision Song Contest 2020 - das deutsche Finale vertreten (undatierte Aufnahme). Sie gehören zu den drei der zehn deutschen ESC-Finalisten, die live in der Elbphilharmonie auftreten werden. (zu dpa Vier ESC-Künstler treten live beim deutschen Finale auf - auch Island) Foto: Jurga Urbonaite/EBU/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung über den ESC 2020 und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German viewers plump for Lithuania as Eurovision winner 16.05.2020

Germans have chosen Lithuania's entry as the winner of their substitute for the Eurovision Song Contest final. The real version was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
+++Nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über Eurovision Song Celebration 2020+++ Eurovision Song Celebration 2020 — Photo: EBU

Alternatives to the Eurovision Song Contest 15.05.2020

This would have been Eurovision Song Contest week. Organizers, participants and fans have done their best to create a little bit of an ESC vibe despite the fact that the contest was cancelled.
