OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries)

OPEC is an intergovernmental organization, set up to coordinate the policies of oil-producing countries.

OPEC was founded in 1960, and has grown to include Iraq, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria, Nigeria, Ecuador, Angola, and Gabon. OPEC has its headquarters are in Vienna, Austria. Saudi Arabia is by far its most prolific producer of black gold. This page collates recent DW content pertaining to OPEC.

DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 12.10.2021

Oil on the Rise - Growing Pressure - Agriculture Technology
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 12.10.2021

Oil on the Rise - Growing Pressure - Agriculture Technology
ARCHIV - 24.06.2008, Saudi-Arabien, Riad: Technische Anlagen stehen auf dem Khurais-Ölfeld, das rund 160 Kilometer von Riad entfernt liegt. Mit einer beispiellosen Drosselung der Ölproduktion stemmen sich wichtige Förderländer gegen einen weiteren Preisverfall beim Rohöl. Im Mai und Juni werden die Mitglieder des Ölkartells Opec und ihre Partner insgesamt 9,7 Millionen Barrel (je 159 Liter) weniger fördern, teilte die Opec am Montag mit. (zu dpa «Historische Öl-Förderkürzung unter Dach und Fach - Ölpreis fällt trotzdem») Foto: Ali Haider/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

OPEC+ oil strategy risks derailing economic recovery from pandemic 05.10.2021

The top oil producers have been holding back on a major production boost even as oil prices soar amid a supply crunch. With natural gas and coal prices at record highs, the oil price bump is adding to inflation concerns.
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 05.10.2021

US maintains hard line in China trade dispute - Oil price up after OPEC passes on higher production - Coal plants behind massive pollution in the Balkans
ARCHIV - 24.06.2008, Saudi-Arabien, Riad: Technische Anlagen stehen auf dem Khurais-Ölfeld, das rund 160 Kilometer von Riad entfernt liegt. Mit einer beispiellosen Drosselung der Ölproduktion stemmen sich wichtige Förderländer gegen einen weiteren Preisverfall beim Rohöl. Im Mai und Juni werden die Mitglieder des Ölkartells Opec und ihre Partner insgesamt 9,7 Millionen Barrel (je 159 Liter) weniger fördern, teilte die Opec am Montag mit. (zu dpa «Historische Öl-Förderkürzung unter Dach und Fach - Ölpreis fällt trotzdem») Foto: Ali Haider/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

OPEC+ agree to keep boosting oil output, bet on pandemic recovery 18.07.2021

Saudi Arabia and the UAE resolved a dispute over quotas, as the oil cartel hopes to fuel a global recovery from economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 02.07.2021

Supply Chain Crunch - OPEC+ Oil Talks - Billionaire Blast Off
ARCHIV - 24.06.2008, Saudi-Arabien, Riad: Technische Anlagen stehen auf dem Khurais-Ölfeld, das rund 160 Kilometer von Riad entfernt liegt. Mit einer beispiellosen Drosselung der Ölproduktion stemmen sich wichtige Förderländer gegen einen weiteren Preisverfall beim Rohöl. Im Mai und Juni werden die Mitglieder des Ölkartells Opec und ihre Partner insgesamt 9,7 Millionen Barrel (je 159 Liter) weniger fördern, teilte die Opec am Montag mit. (zu dpa «Historische Öl-Förderkürzung unter Dach und Fach - Ölpreis fällt trotzdem») Foto: Ali Haider/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

OPEC, allies agree to limited boost in oil output 01.04.2021

OPEC and allied countries have agreed to boost oil output in the coming months. The deal comes after US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm spoke with Saudi Arabia to ensure affordable energy prices.
FILE- In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015 file photo, a man rides a camel through the desert oil field and winter camping area of Sakhir, Bahrain. OPEC nations have agreed in theory that they need to reduce their production to help boost global oil prices during a meeting in Algeria, but a major disagreement between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran still may derail any cut. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File) |

Oil price rise risks OPEC+ cheaters returning to old ways 11.02.2021

OPEC+ members, including Russia, have been diligently sticking to their production quotas amid the extraordinary shock unleashed by the pandemic. Some of them might now be tempted to throw compliance out of the window.

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah attends a parliament session, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photo

Kuwait government ministers resign en masse 12.01.2021

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah must submit his government's resignation to Kuwait's ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, after many of his ministers quit their posts.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 30.11.2020

Moderna applies for vaccine approval in US and EU - OPEC members at odds over oil production curbs - Immigrants start one-fourth of German businesses

OPEC turns 60 14.09.2020

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC is celebrating its 60th anniversary. OPEC countries account for forty percent of the world's oil, and hold 80 percent of its reserves, at a time where some are forecasting the impending end of the oil age.
ARCHIV - OPEC-Fahne und -Logo am Hauptsitz der Organisation Erdöl exportierender Länder (undatiert). (zu dpa «Opec könnte Förderkürzung verlängern - Ölpreise steigen» vom 15.05.2017) Foto: epa apa Barbara Gindl/APA_FILES/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

OPEC at 60: An oil cartel on life support 14.09.2020

The 13-member bloc of oil-rich nations is turning 60 amid a pandemic that's jeopardizing its very existence. Waning influence and a global shift to cleaner energy sources mean that OPEC's glory days are over.

1174461 Russia. 07/03/2012 An oil pumper of the Lukoil company at a well cluster near the city of Kogalym. Iliya Pitalev/RIA Novosti |

Russia: From OPEC+ offender to enforcer 09.06.2020

Moscow has struggled to comply with its pledged oil output cuts in the past, but now it's not only clocking high levels of compliance but also calling on other repeat offenders to toe the line. What's changed?

1174461 Russia. 07/03/2012 An oil pumper of the Lukoil company at a well cluster near the city of Kogalym. Iliya Pitalev/RIA Novosti |

Will coronavirus oil shock rein in OPEC+ cheaters? 29.04.2020

Several OPEC+ members, including Russia, have been notorious for failing to comply with pledged output cuts aimed at propping up oil prices. But as the pandemic roils oil markets, there may be fewer incentives to cheat.

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of a displayed stock graph and $0 Barrel words in this illustration picture, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Why global oil prices are going topsy-turvy 21.04.2020

These are strange times indeed — with oil prices in negative territory, sellers are practically giving it away. But is that really because of the coronavirus or is it about the oil market itself?
KHANTY-MANSI AUTONOMOUS AREA - YUGRA, RUSSIA APRIL 5, 2020: A Surgutneftegas worker turns the valve near a pumpjack in Surgut Region of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area - Yugra, in the West Siberian petroleum basin. Alexei Andronov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0D4847

Where does Russia stand in the oil market turmoil? 16.04.2020

The global oil market has seen an alarming slump amid the pandemic. An OPEC+ deal on output cuts has failed to ease fears of oversupply. Energy expert Fares Kilzie tells DW where Russia stands in this dilemma.
