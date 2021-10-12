OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries)

OPEC is an intergovernmental organization, set up to coordinate the policies of oil-producing countries.

OPEC was founded in 1960, and has grown to include Iraq, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria, Nigeria, Ecuador, Angola, and Gabon. OPEC has its headquarters are in Vienna, Austria. Saudi Arabia is by far its most prolific producer of black gold. This page collates recent DW content pertaining to OPEC.