Venezuela: Protest and violence after disputed election
Venezuela's Sunday election was fraught with accusations of fraud and counting irregularities. As both candidates claim victory, thousands of protesters are now taking to the streets.
Doubts overshadow the election
In Venezuela's capital Caracas, a lone demonstrator faces members of the National Guard. Protests broke out on Monday, after Nicolas Maduro declared victory in Sunday's election amid accusations of fraud. According to the National Electoral Council, incumbent Maduro received 51.2% of the popular vote, while his challenger Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2%, despite leading exit polls.
Making their voices heard
Several foreign governments have held off recognizing the election results, which the opposition claims to have won in a landslide. Across the country, thousands have gathered to protest Maduro's grip on power. Shouts of "freedom" and "this government will end" were heard as protester banged pots and pans.
Unpopular head of state
Angry demonstrators tore down election posters for Nicolas Maduro, as seen here in the capital's suburb of Petare. The 61-year-old is unpopular with many voters due to the economic crisis in the country. His power in Venezuela relies heavily on support from the military. About two weeks prior to the election, Maduro had warned of a "bloodbath" if he was not reelected.
Taking cover
In the capital, security forces deployed tear gas to disperse crowds of demonstrators, injuring dozens. So far, 132 have been arrested, as the human rights organization Foro Penal announced on Tuesday.
Live ammunition
Protests on Monday were largely peaceful, although shots could be heard in Caracas. This citizen collected empty bullet casings as evidence of the violence threatening demonstrators. More protests and widespread unrest are expcted in the coming days.
Fighting with fire
This protester in Puerto La Cruz, a coastal city popular with tourists, is moving to avoid a fire caused by a Molotov cocktail hitting the ground. In the electoral dispute, things are also heating up, with Maduro threatening to investigate opposition leaders for hacking electoral systems. Despite claiming victory for Maduro, the National Electoral Council has yet to release the full vote counts.
Freedom
Venezuela has been in a political and economic crisis for years. The once prosperous country with rich oil reserves is suffering from mismanagement, corruption and sanctions. According to the UN, more than seven million people have left Venezuela in recent years due to poverty and violence.