Venezuela

Venezuela is located on the northern coast of South America. The world's largest oil reserves were discovered in the early 20th century.

The recovery of oil prices in the early 2000s gave Venezuela an economic boost. The government of Hugo Chavez in Caracas then established populist policies that initially boosted the economy and increased social spending, significantly reducing economic inequality and poverty. These policies later became controversial since they destabilized the nation's economy, resulting in hyperinflation, an economic depression and a drastic increase in poverty. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content on Venezuela.

An anti-government protester protects himself with a police shield during clashes with security forces preventing a march to the Supreme Court opposing President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Venezuelan authorities have routinely responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to nearly four months of street protests, during which at least 97 people have died in the unrest. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) |

ICC to launch formal probe into Venezuela rights violations 04.11.2021

The Hague-based court is moving to formally investigate human rights abuses in Venezuela after a three-year preliminary probe. Caracas has said it respects the decision but doesn't agree.
January 30, 2021, Caracas, Distrito Capital, Venezuela: Different graffiti in the main avenues of Caracas, requesting the release of Alex Saab, with the hashtag Freealexsaab. Also posters indicating that he is being held hostage for confronting the blockade of the United States of America against Venezuela. Alex Nain Saab Moran is a Colombian lawyer of Lebanese descent with Venezuelan and Antiguan nationality. He has been detained in Cape Verde since June 12, 2020, pursuant to an extradition order from the United States for allegedly committing criminal offenses. Caracas Venezuela - ZUMAv125 20210130_zip_v125_001 Copyright: xJimmyxVillaltax

Venezuela halts talks with opposition after Maduro ally extradited 17.10.2021

Venezuela's government said it has suspended dialogue with the US-backed opposition to protest the extradition of fugitive Alex Saab, a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro, from Cape Verde to the US.
07.10.2021 Colombia: Collecting trash to survive amid pandemic Ronaldo José López has fled from Venezuela to Colombia, hoping for a better life. But since the pandemic has led to an economic crisis in Colombia, he is now collecting trash to survive. Rechte: DW

Colombia: Collecting trash to survive amid pandemic 07.10.2021

More than 1,5 million people have fled from Venezuela to Colombia, hoping for a better life. But since the pandemic has led to an economic crisis in Colombia, few have been able to find decent jobs.
lisa de vanna (fiorentina women's) during Fiorentina Women's Italian soccer Serie A season 2019/20, Italian Soccer Serie A Women Championship in firenze, Italy, January 01 2020

New sexual misconduct allegations in women's football 06.10.2021

Footballers in Australia and Venezuela have revealed harassment and sexual abuse within their respective countries. The new claims comes in the wake of a sexual misconduct case in the United States.
Venezuelans return back to their country through the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in La Parada near Cucuta, Colombia,  Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Venezuela partially reopened its border with Colombia after closing it on 2019, a nearly three-year closure due to political tensions. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Venezuela reopens border to Colombia 06.10.2021

On Tuesday. Venezuela unexpectedly reopened its border with Colombia. It closed the border two years ago amid a diplomatic spat with Colombia. Venezuelans are glad to be able to get food and medicines legally again.

Colombian military controls the border with Venezuela on 22 October 2019. Colombia will close the border with Venezuela for elections. The border with Venezuela will be closed from Thursday 24 until 4:00 pm on Sunday October 27. While in the other border areas the closure will be Saturday and Sunday, this was announced by the Minister of the Interior of Colombia, Nancy Patricia Gutierrez who announced that the closure of the border with Venezuela will be executed in coordination with the ''Democracy Plan'' . Implemented by the Military Forces and the Police, whose mission is to neutralize the claims of organized armed groups, as well as avoid situations of fact that may affect the normal development of electoral processes in the neighboring country. (Photo by Humberto Matheus/NurPhoto)

Venezuela to reopen border with Colombia 04.10.2021

Both Venezuela and Colombia have given positive indications that land borders could reopen between the South American neighbors within hours.
View of bills of the new Venezuelan currency in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 August 2018. Starting today, the Bolivar Soberano is the official currency in Venezuela, with a new design of the bills and slashing five zeroes in relation to the Bolivar Fuerte. The crypto-currency Petro will be the secondary and also valid currency. Venezuela s currency change, slashing five zeroes !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMiguelxGutiÈrrezx VEN10 20180820-636703884842008076

Venezuela slashes six zeroes from inflation-battered bolivar 01.10.2021

Venezuela is cutting six zeroes off the value of its currency, the bolivar. That's as its banknotes have become increasingly worthless due to runaway inflation.

DW Business - Europe & America 30.09.2021

US Senate votes to avert federal shutdown - Russia criticized for lower gas supplies to Europe - Venezuela recalibrates battered bolivar
Venezuelan opposition delegate Gerardo Blyde Perez, from left, Norwegian diplomat Dan Nylander, Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez and Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, attend talks in Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The government of Venezuela and its opposition are set to begin a new dialogue this week looking for a change in the South American nation's prolonged political standoff. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Venezuela's Maduro says talks with opposition a 'success' 07.09.2021

Venezuela's government and opposition agreed on some key points during the negotiations in Mexico. But there is still "a long way to go," according to the leader of President Nicolas Maduro's team.

Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez, left, shakes hands with Venezuelan opposition delegate Gerardo Blyde Perez, in Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The government of Venezuela and its opposition are set to begin a new dialogue this week looking for a change in the South American nation's prolonged political standoff. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Venezuela government, opposition sign 'partial agreements' in Mexico 04.09.2021

The Maduro government has asked for the lifting of international sanctions, while the opposition wants free and fair elections. Both sides believe they speak for the Venezuelan people.

Cheap electricity makes cryptocurrency mining profitable in Venezuela 01.09.2021

Venezuela's cheap electricity makes mining cryptocurrencies a profitable business. With inflation running at nearly 3,000% some are ignoring fears about volatility and betting everything on this technology.
Venezuelan opposition delegate Gerardo Blyde Perez, from left, Norwegian diplomat Dan Nylander, Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez and Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, attend talks in Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The government of Venezuela and its opposition are set to begin a new dialogue this week looking for a change in the South American nation's prolonged political standoff. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Venezuela government, opposition start talks in Mexico 14.08.2021

The talks could be a breakthrough in ending an ongoing political crisis, marked by a power struggle between President Nicolas Maduro and western-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks to reporters at the car park of his house in Caracas on July 12, 2021. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Venezuela forces 'threaten' Guaido, arrest ally for treason 12.07.2021

The opposition leader's wife reported the presence of armed officers at their residence live on Twitter. Authorities have meanwhile arrested Guaido's close ally Freddy Guevara on charges of terrorism and treason.
Members of the Special Tactical Operations Unit, walk past the shell of charred vehicle in the Cota 905 neighborhood, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, July 9, 2021. The government has deployed police and military into Cota 905, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods of Caracas, looking to capture the leaders of the Koki gang, one of the largest criminal gangs in Venezuela. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela: Dozens killed in clashes between police and gangs in Caracas 11.07.2021

Security forces have seized rocket launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition in their raids against Caracas gangs.
25.01.2019 January 25, 2019 - Caracas, Venezuela - Members of the Bolivarian National Police Special Forces (˜FAESÖ in Spanish) seen taking position inside an armored vehicle during a Police raid operation against criminal groups at Petare slum in Caracas. Caracas Venezuela PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAs197 20190125_zaa_s197_120 Copyright: xRomanxCamachox

Venezuela: Security forces, armed gangs clash in Caracas 10.07.2021

Government forces have waged an all-out offensive against armed groups that control parts of the capital, Caracas. President Nicolas Maduro claims the gangs are financed from abroad.

Cuba's own COVID vaccine nears approval 07.07.2021

Cuba is expected to give the regulatory green light in the coming days to one of its vaccines against COVID-19. Cuba hopes that could help speed up vaccinations across Latin America.
