  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
ClimateUnited States of America

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Amanda Coulson-Drasner
20 hours ago

What if we could farm beef in a way that’s actually good for the environment? Steaks hamburgers, or meatballs - beef production emits more greenhouse gases than any other food. Can changing how we care for cattle make a difference?

https://p.dw.com/p/4OeHB
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US MQ-9 Reaper Drohne

Ukraine: Putin wants to 'expand' conflict after drone crash

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ruanda Kigali City

Explaining the West's love affair with Rwanda

Explaining the West's love affair with Rwanda

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Aerial view of Kyiv after a missle attack, a plume of smoke rises from the buildings

Indian medical students return to war-torn Ukraine

Indian medical students return to war-torn Ukraine

Society1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

the mosque in Erfurt under construction

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Junior Doctors protest during their strike outside a hospital in London, Britain on March 13, 2023

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Wang Yi, Ali Shamkhani and Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing.

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Made Chips

The future of the microchip industry

The future of the microchip industry

Business20 hours ago02:25 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman sings into a microphone

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Society20 hours ago05:47 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage