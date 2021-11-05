Visit the new DW website

Pollution

Pollution can take many forms.

Air, water, solid waste - most agree that pollution is harmful for people and other life on Earth. But more controversial is how to best prevent it - and clean it up.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks along a road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

India: New Delhi's air quality worsens after Diwali 05.11.2021

Revelers burst firecrackers through the night in spite of a ban, plunging air quality levels to toxic lows by Friday.
--FILE--Thick smoke rises from a power plant at dusk in Dezhou, east Chinas Shandong province, 4 January 2013. China has unveiled sweeping measures to tackle air pollution, with plans to close old polluting steel mills, cement factories and aluminium smelters, and slash coal consumption and boost the use of nuclear power and natural gas. China has been under heavy pressure to address air pollution after thick and hazardous smog engulfed much of the industrial north, including the capital, Beijing, in January. It has identified coal burning as a key area to tackle. China said its new plan would aim to cut total coal consumption to below 65% of total primary energy use by 2017, down from 66.8% last year. It would also aim to raise the share of non-fossil fuel energy to 13% by 2017, up from 11.4% in 2012. Its previous target stood at 15% by 2020. To help meet the target, it would also raise installed nuclear capacity to 50GW by 2017. By the end of 2015, it said it would add 150bn cubic metres of natural gas trunk pipeline transmission capacity.

Global CO2 emissions rebound to near pre-pandemic levels: study 04.11.2021

After a dramatic drop during the pandemic lockdowns, carbon dioxide emissions are back to near-record levels. China's share has increased to almost a third of the total, according to researchers.
TOPSHOT - A boy rides a bike to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on February 12, 2021.  (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Why Pakistan has some of the most polluted cities in the world 01.11.2021

Air pollution is a major health challenge affecting millions of people in Pakistan. Experts warn that inadequate action to tackle the problem could prove disastrous for the country.
BU: Workers risk their health rummage through the trash for little pay to find recyclables ALT: A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

Kaputte Laptops und Tastaturen am Freitag (27.04.2012) in der Recyclinganlage REMONDIS in Lünen. In der Recyclinganlage des REMONDIS Lippewerkes werden alte Elektrogeräte zerkleinert um reine Rohstoffe, wie zum Beispiel Kunststoffe, Aluminium oder Bildschirmglas zu gewinnen. Foto: Daniel Naupold dpa/lnw

Patents to tackle plastic waste on the rise 19.10.2021

As the use of plastic increases, scientists and inventors are looking for ways to get a handle on the problem of plastic waste. Recent patent data points to promising innovations, especially from Europe and the US.

7.6.2021, Black Johnson Beach, Sierra, Leone, Die Landschaft am Black Johnson Beach ist durch den Bau eines chinesischen Fischer-Hafens bedroht. // Redaktion Lina Hoffmann

Living Planet: Sierra Leone's multimillion-dollar Chinese-owned industrial fishing harbor 14.10.2021

On the Freetown peninsula in Sierra Leone, the government is planning to construct a Chinese-owned multi-million-dollar fishing harbor. But many residents and environmentalists are not happy about the project, worrying it will lead to eviction, job loss and pollution, as well as destroy a rich ecosystem that sits alongside a forest earmarked by the UN as a future World Heritage Site.
Title: Graduates create affordable unit that cleans air using mangrove Description: University students in Kenya have developed an indoor purifier and air monitor. They're hoping their low-cost invention will allow more families to breath clean air at home. Pictures are screenshot from a video which we aired a couple of days, and the scene is in Kenya. Copyright: DW owns the copyright because we got the pictures from a video we commissioned. Keywords: air pollution, air purifier, filter, pollution monitoring, technology, innovation

Kenya: Students make smart air purifier from bamboo 08.10.2021

University students in Kenya have developed an indoor purifier and air monitor. They're hoping that their low-cost invention will allow more families to breathe clean air at home.

DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 05.10.2021

US maintains hard line in China trade dispute - Oil price up after OPEC passes on higher production - Coal plants behind massive pollution in the Balkans
A picture taken from Vitosha mountain on November 27, 2020, shows buildings above clouds in an area with a high level of air pollution in Sofia, Bulgaria. - Winter smog season has settled in and Bulgaria's soaring coronavirus death rate, one of Europe's highest, is prompting experts to warn about a compound health risk from air pollution and Covid-19. (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)

WHO: Air pollution causes 7 million premature deaths a year 22.09.2021

The UN health agency now ranks air pollution on a par with smoking or an unhealthy diet. As a result, it has issued new, stricter guidelines they claim could save millions of lives.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 16.09.2021

'Dieselgate' trial kicks off in Germany - Nikola and Iveco produce 'zero emissions' truck - Nigerians fight for pollution compensation

13.06.21 *** This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2021 shows buildings amid smog in Jakarta. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Indonesia: Jakarta court rules in favor of residents' clean air bid 16.09.2021

A court has ordered President Joko Widodo and other top officials to take measures to tackle air pollution. It's a landmark ruling for the residents who filed the case, but not everyone is celebrating.
11.09.2ß21 People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in western part of the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hundreds activists gathered to protest against the exploitation of a lithium mine by international Rio Tinto company. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia: Thousands rally in Belgrade for environmental causes 12.09.2021

The protesters have called on the Serbian government to cut ties with the Rio Tinto lithium mining firm and demanded new regulations to protect nature.
A hippo eats leaves in Colombia (produced by DW for Global 3000 tv show) Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Global Ideas

Pablo Escobar's hippos wreak havoc on Colombian wildlife 10.09.2021

Since being introduced three decades ago by the notorious drug lord, the giant animals have multiplied and are threatening local biodiversity.

Immer mehr Menschen fahren in Kashmir Fahrrad, um die Luftverschmutzung zu bekämpfen. Foto: Gowhar Geelani/DW Im August 2021 in Kashmir Indien

Bicycling picks up speed among youth in Kashmir 10.09.2021

A growing number of Kashmiris are taking up bicycling in the restive mountainous region, both to stay fit and to fight environmental pollution.

DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Roma

Living in a sea of trash: Roma fight environmental racism in Romania 05.09.2021

Roma communities driven from Romania's booming city of Cluj-Napoca say the authorities treat them like human garbage. Pollution from a nearby landfill is damaging their health.

Paris, France le 16 aout 2021 - La mairie de Paris et la prefecture de police ont decide de limiter la vitesse de circulation a 30 km heure sur une grande partie du territoire parisien des le 30 aout 2021, selon un arrete paru le 8 juillet 2021. Des panneaux sont installes aux entrees de Paris afin de le signaler aux automobilistes - The Paris town hall and the police prefecture have decided to limit the speed of traffic to 30 km per hour over a large part of the Parisian territory from August 30, 2021, according to a decree published on July 8, 2021. Signs are installed at the entrances of Paris in order to report it to motorists PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xLucxNoboutx

Paris introduces citywide 30 kmh speed limit 30.08.2021

The French capital has lowered the speed limit for drivers on most streets in a bid to curb the number of cars in the city, reducing noise and fighting climate change.
