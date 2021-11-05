Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Pollution can take many forms.
Air, water, solid waste - most agree that pollution is harmful for people and other life on Earth. But more controversial is how to best prevent it - and clean it up.
On the Freetown peninsula in Sierra Leone, the government is planning to construct a Chinese-owned multi-million-dollar fishing harbor. But many residents and environmentalists are not happy about the project, worrying it will lead to eviction, job loss and pollution, as well as destroy a rich ecosystem that sits alongside a forest earmarked by the UN as a future World Heritage Site.