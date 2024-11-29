  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentRwanda

How Rwanda's capital became Africa's cleanest city

Idriss Gasana Byringiro in Kigali, Rwanda
November 29, 2024

Mandatory community cleaning of public spaces and cooperatives of women help keep the rubbish off Kigali's street, earning it the title of Africa's cleanest city.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nYue

Common prejudices about big African cities are: they are loud, overcrowded and above all: they are drowning in filth! Is that true?

And how has Kigali, Rwanda's capital, established itself as the cleanest city in Africa?

"I wake up at 4 a.m. And come here, always, I start my work by 6. I work as a cleaner in the city of Kigali. Kigali is very clean, all is good, I'm very proud of it," says street cleaner Zahara Nyiramajyambere. 

The collective effort to maintain cleanliness in Kigali has a significant socio-economic dimension. All these women on different streets are grouped into private cooperatives. This may help Kigali's reputation as the cleanest city in Africa, but does it also help the cleaners getting a stable income to support their families?

"Having this job gives me credibility. As a worker, I can borrow some money. People trust me, they can lend me money so that I feed my kids, and I pay them back when I am paid," says Nyiramajyambere. "I'm both wife and husband. My husband is not here with me. As I have told you, he is in prison. So, I have no other support except cleaning these streets." 

After the genocide of the Tutsi in 1994, the Rwandan government, in an effort to rebuild the country from the ground up, took various measures to ensure not only the cleanliness of the city but also environmental protection. Was it worth banning plastic bags and educating citizens about the need for cleanliness?

"Yes, it has helped very much. Before, citizens didn't understand why they would pay anyone to take care of their garbage. They believed that instead of paying for cleaning service, they would simply take the garbage out of their houses and dump them in trenches on streets," explains Valerie Mukamana, a local leader in charge of cleanliness in Rwezamenyo cell. 

The monthly fee for cleaning services has certainly also helped to anchor the cleanliness and maintenance of the city as an important investment in the future among the citizens. But how did this initially unwanted charge turn into a shared sense of responsibility, even pride towards the environment?

"The mindset of Kigali citizens has changed. Their understanding towards sanitation and hygiene in general has improved. They understand the need for cleanliness. They're smart!" says Mukamana.

Unlikely as it may seem when observing many of African cities, Kigali stands apart in cleanliness. Many cities on the continent grapple with waste management challenges. How has Rwanda's capital distinguished itself, setting a benchmark in urban cleanliness that few have met until today? 

"Umuganda has played a huge role in cleaning Kigali city in more depth. This is one of the major benefits of Umuganda," says street cleaner Nyiramajyambere.

Can you imagine a day when the people collectively come together to take care of the cleanliness of public spaces for the common good? 

Well, in Rwanda such day exists, it's Umuganda day. 

The last Saturday of each month, the nation pauses for three hours. Shops shut down, police oversee the closure of roads, and personal business gives way to communal duty.

"We do Umuganda to clean up our neighborhoods. Also, getting rid of the bushes, helps us fighting against the mosquitoes that spread malaria. And also, it makes our homes look smart," says Anuarite Nyanzira, a business owner. 

But Umuganda is about more than cleaning, it's about solidarity and community. The project has brought the residents together and they are now discussing their problems and setting common goals.

"I hope you all know the importance of trees. They provide oxygen. Without them we won't have air quality. Therefore, we need to protect them and plant more even. Is that clear?" says Ildephonse Hategekimana, a local leader of Rwampara cell. 

Kigali's rise to become the cleanest city in Africa is no coincidence. It is the result of a joint and continuous effort by the communities. Government policies, such as the ban on plastic bags, provide the legal framework, while citizen engagement, embodied by the spirit of Umuganda, brings these policies to life.

