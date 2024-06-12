  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisNotre Dame
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Nature and EnvironmentDemocratic Republic of Congo

Congolese activist shifts climate views with collective acts

Annabelle Steffes-Halmer in Kinshasa, Congo
December 6, 2024

In Kinshasa, a young activist wants to change people's attitudes to trash and the climate crisis and strengthen local communities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nTr1
Skip next section Similar stories from Democratic Republic of Congo

Similar stories from Democratic Republic of Congo

DW Sendung | Global 3000 | Kongo Fluss voller Plastikmüll

Plastic waste in Kinshasa's river

The Congo River and its tributaries are drowning in plastic waste. But people are fighting back.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 4, 202104:36 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Africa

More on Nature and Environment from Africa

People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Can Africa's Great Green Wall still stop desertification?

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Close up of a tree in the Western Congo Basin tropical rainforest

Congo Basin: Africa's largest forest under threat

Over a quarter of forests in the dense Central African rainforest are at risk of vanishing by 2050.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 21, 202401:32 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Biene auf einer Blüte

Protecting bees from pesticides

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a food supplement to protect bee's brains from damage from pesticides.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 20, 202402:26 min
Thumbnail | DW Sendung Planet A

How can we harness gravity to solve our energy needs?

Gravity batteries are a new big hope for storing excess renewable electricity.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 23, 202411:56 min
A woman in Morocco fills containers with water during a drought

How big business is profiting from the growing water crisis

Water scarcity has led to a market where local communities and private companies compete for access to a vital resource.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 17, 202410:50 min
Show more