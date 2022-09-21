Plans to 'deepen' Germany's Rhine river to combat low water levels hit resistance

It's difficult to overstate just how important the Rhine river is for the countries it flows through.

This mighty waterway serves as an economic lifeline in western Europe, connecting industry in Germany, France and Switzerland with the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Each year, more than 300 million tons of cargo are shipped along its length, from chemicals to coal, grain to car parts. Major companies have riverside plants that rely on these shipments. And when navigation is disrupted by low water levels — as was the case during this year's drier-than-average summer — the costs can be huge.

It's a scenario Germany's federal government is keen to avoid.

As part of an action plan to protect shipping, it's boosting the number of vessels adapted to low water. More controversially, it also wants to deepen a section of the Middle Rhine Valley — a proposal that has been welcomed by businesses but viewed with skepticism by environmentalists and some locals.

What is the project about?

The focus is a 50-kilometer (31-mile) section of the World Heritage-listed Middle Rhine — where the river is flanked by craggy cliffs, hilltop castles and wine-producing villages.

The shipping channel in this part of the Rhine is shallower at certain bottlenecks. That means vessels coming from the North Sea, for example, need to carry less cargo during times of low water to be able to pass through safely on the way to Germany's industrial southwest.

"When in doubt, it has to load much less," said Sabine Kramer from the Rhine Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSA) and the area manager for the project.

The government's plan envisages deepening the navigation channel by 20 centimeters (about 8 inches) — from 1.9 meters at low water to 2.1 meters — to bring this potentially tricky stretch in line with areas further upstream and downstream.

It sounds like a small change, says Kai Kempmann, head of the Committee for Infrastructure and Environment at the Central Commission for the Navigation of the Rhine (CCNR). "But for inland navigation, that is a lot. You can transport a lot more with those 20 centimeters."

According to the WSA, each ship would be able to carry at least an extra 200 tons.

Adapting the river this way is a "gain for shipping, because they can load more cargo and there are expected to be fewer ships traveling as a result," said Kramer.

How will the river be deepened?

To raise the Rhine's level, engineers with the federal waterways authority have proposed installing hydraulic structures that run parallel to the bank, as well as groin-like constructions that extend into the river. These would divert flowing water toward the middle of the Rhine and hold back sediment. Shaving jutting rock from parts of the riverbed and dredging in gravelly areas are also part of the plan.

Engineers are working with a massive model of one of the Middle Rhine chokepoints

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2030 and has an initial estimated cost of €180 million ($173 million), 40% of which is for ecological measures.

That hasn't convinced the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND), though. The NGO fears channeling more water to the middle of the river will harm fish and mussels.

"It is a huge intervention," said Sabine Yacoub, BUND chairwoman in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate. "We fear this will significantly change the riverbanks and impact on fish populations because this is where the fish lay their eggs."

Yacoub is also worried that ecologically important shallow areas could dry out permanently as a result of the changes.

Kramer from WSA Rhine said the deepening measures would not be allowed to cause environmental deterioration. "An environmental impact assessment is underway, and fish stocks are also currently being taken into account," she said.

The Rhine was straightened in the 19th century, turning it into a fast-flowing channel capable of efficiently transporting cargo

The Rhine is 'our identity'

Philipp Rahn is also wary of the plans. He is the mayor of Bacharach, a town on the Rhine's banks that relies on tourism for over 90% of its budget. He says he fears any new structures in the river will negatively alter the picturesque landscape.

"These groins would have an enormous impact on our coast here," he said. "We have a rowing club. We have watersports association. We have a public beach ... And all of these would no longer be able to exist."

"The Rhine is part of our identity," he added. "And we would lose parts of the Rhine here, right in front of us."

Bacharach Mayor Philipp Rahn is worried the planned changes will ruin the riverbank

The project is still in its planning phase, so it is not yet certain which structures will be installed. Kramer says that although they would be visible when water levels are low, they are "less than many people imagine we are building, so it won't have quite as big an impact on the landscape as many fear at the moment."

Retooling fleets to cope

Periods of low water could become more frequent with climate change, threatening to undermine the Rhine's role as a provider of cheap and energy efficient water transport. At the same time, the alpine glaciers that feed the river are disappearing. According to Sabine Yacoub from BUND, that's what makes this project "short sighted."

"By the time it is implemented, climate change may well have shifted the goalposts to such a degree that different measures are required and even those may not solve the problem."

In her view, "we should focus on adapting the ships to the Rhine and not vice versa."

Low water in August forced companies to lighten their loads, which led to delays in deliveries and soaring freight costs. It's too early to calculate the damage. But the drought in 2018, which halted traffic on the Rhine altogether, caused a loss of almost €5 billion for German industrial output in the second half of that year.

BASF, the world's largest chemical producer, is based on the banks of the Rhine in Ludwigshafen

Some companies, such as chemical giant BASF, have already started upgrading their fleets. BASF's complex in Ludwigshafen on the Rhine transports 40% of its raw materials via river transport. It backs deepening the river as part of a range of measures, including better water-level forecasting.

In a statement, the company said it was "increasingly chartering modern ships suitable for low water" and "increasingly relying on alternative modes of transport, in particular rail."

It's not yet clear when construction on the Middle Rhine could begin. The transport minister has called for the process to be sped up — the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine has only made the transport of fossil fuels on the waterway more urgent. But with environmental concerns, business interests and community needs to weigh up, finalizing the project may take some time yet.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst A matter of draft When fully loaded, the entire black part of a cargo ship's hull rests under the water. But this is currently not possible on many German rivers. Now, cargo ships may only be partially loaded. And if the load falls below a certain level, transport by ship is no longer worthwhile.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst No water, no cooling The rivers are also important water sources for cooling power plants and industrial production sites, such as this Thyssen steel factory in Duisburg. If the water level drops too low, not only are larger ships unable sail, but power plants may also have to be shut down if cooling water is no longer accessible.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst A critical juncture The scenery near Kaub is a popular photo motif on the Middle Rhine. Now, this is the most critical point along several hundred kilometers of river because it is particularly shallow. When the channel depth is less than 1.5 meters (5 feet), passage becomes dangerous. By August 15, it had fallen to 1.43 meters.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst Ferries also high and dry Some ferry services as well can no longer operate, since the ferries are unable to reach landing points, such as here in Mannheim on the Upper Rhine. This has consequences for commuters, who sometimes have to plan long detours because there are no bridges nearby.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst Extra-wide beaches The weeks-long heat has also warmed the water. Against the backdrop of Cologne Cathedral, exceptionally wide beaches have emerged for locals to enjoy. However, the authorities have been issuing urgent warnings against swimming: the current of the Rhine remains very dangerous.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst Also dry out east Although cargo ships have been unable to sail on the upper Elbe for weeks, passenger ships — which draw much less draft — may still ply the waters in some places, such as here in Dresden.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst First a flood, then a trickle Just over a year ago, the Ahr River in Rhineland-Palatinate swelled into a raging torrent. Over a hundred people lost their lives on this river, and hundreds of houses were destroyed. But the Ahr has now shrunk to a mere trickle, such as here in Bad Neuenahr.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst River. Gone. This bed of the small Dreisam river near Freiburg in Baden-Württemberg looks more like a gravel road. The Dreisam is one of the many small German rivers that have all but completely dried up.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst Trash emerging Some people dispose of things by throwing them in the Rhine. This old bicycle went unnoticed so long as it was underwater. Will the authorities seize the opportunity to properly dispose of such garbage?

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst Traces of a tragic accident A wreck with a tragic history is now visible on the Lower Rhine close to the Dutch border. The Elisabeth, a wooden sailed barge loaded with dynamite, sank there in March 1895. For unknown reasons, the dangerous cargo exploded, killing more than a dozen people.

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst Dangerous discoveries Still dangerous, on the other hand, are unexploded bombs from World War II. This aerial bomb was recovered from the riverbed of the dried-up Po in northern Italy, then detonated in a controlled manner. Such bombs come to light again and again in Germany as well. Often, entire neighborhoods have to be evacuated. Possible discoveries in German rivers are now causing concern. Author: Christoph Hasselbach



Edited by: Sarah Steffen