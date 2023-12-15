10 reasons to love Rhineland-Palatinate
Rhineland-Palatinate offers plenty to do and see. It boasts beautiful countryside, charming valleys, great wine, a rich history and lots of culture.
Panoramic hikes
The 320-kilometer (198 mi) Rheinsteig hiking trail follows the Rhine river and offers spectacular views. If you are looking for a shorter but equally enjoyable hike, consider one of the many paths leading up and down Rhineland-Palatinate’s beautiful hills and through its many vineyards. Be sure also to visit Loreley rock (pictured).
Travel back in time
The Middle Rhine valley is perfect for history buffs. Here, you can find no less then 40 castles perched among the hills between Koblenz and Bingen. Imposing Sooneck castle (pictured) is a real standout and once helped knights keep a watchful eye on the river below. UNESCO declared this region a World Heritage Site in 2002.
Picturesque scenery
Travelers have been drawn to the region's picturesque scenery for hundreds of years. One of the best ways to explore this part of Germany is by boat. Cruises towards the famous Loreley rock and charming Moselle valley leave from the town of Koblenz. From here, you can also catch a cable car to the impressive Ehrenbreitstein fortress, offering stunning views of the surrounding area.
One of Germany's premier wine-growing regions
Rhineland-Palatinate is home to many wine-growing regions. The Moselle area, for example, is known for its steep vineyards (pictured) and exquisite Riesling wines. It was the ancient Romans who first began cultivating wine in this region.
The Porta Nigra
This impressive city gate was once built by the Romans as a sign of power. It has become a Trier landmark. The structure stands almost 30 meters (98 ft) tall and is built from sandstone slabs weighing up to six tons each. The material had a greyish hue originally but grew progressively darker over the centuries.
Paleolithic rock art
In 2014 a hiker discovered unusual rocking carvings in Germany's Hunsruck region. Archeologists were delighted by the rare find, deemed to be the northern-most Paleolithic rock art in Europe. The carvings, which are believed to be over 20,000 years old, are thought to depict horses.
Worms cathedral
Each summer, Worms cathedral plays host to the Nibelungen theater festival. Die Nibelungen is a famous Germanic heroic legend. Since parts of the saga are set in and around Worms, the town is the ideal place for this festival.
A climber's paradise
The Palatinate Forest and northern Vosges mountains in France form an extended and unique biosphere reserve. It is home to lynxes, wild cats, peregrine falcons, kingfishers and many more species. Climbers are especially drawn to the region near the town of Dahn, where they can test their abilities on steep sandstone rocks.
Carnival
The Rhineland-Palatinate state capital Mainz is a carnival hotspot. The festive tradition dates back to the 16th century. One of the annual carnival highlights is the colorful Rose Monday procession (pictured), usually staged in February each year.
Eltz castle
The stunning Eltz castle is not to be missed! Located in the Eifel region, it dates back some 900 years. It is not for nothing this imposing edifice is among Germany’s most visited castles and a true Rhineland-Palatinate landmark.