The German Wine Route or Deutsche Weinstraße is the oldest of Germany's tourist wine roads. Located in the Palatinate region of the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the route was established in 1935.

The German Wine Route offers a great holiday to connoisseurs. It leads through the heart of Germany's second biggest wine region and it perfectly combines nature, culture and pleasure. It served as a model for later routes through wine regions like the Badische Weinstraße on the western edge of the Black Forest in Baden, the Moselweinstraße along the Moselle in the Moselle wine region or the Sächsische Weinstraße in Saxony to name but a few. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "German Wine Route".