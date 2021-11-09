Saxony is a landlocked federal state of Germany, bordering Poland and the Czech Republic.

The capital of Saxony is Dresden, and its largest city is Leipzig. Saxony has a population of 4.3 million people and several well-preserved historic towns. Located in the middle of a large, formerly all German-speaking part of Europe, the history of Saxony spans more than a millennium. This page collates recent DW content on Saxony.