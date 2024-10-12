Restoring Germany's dried out forest peatland

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyRestoring Germany's dried out forest peatlandTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermanyJürgen Schneider12/10/2024December 10, 2024The forested wetlands in Saxony's Ore Mountains were drained to make space for commercial tree stock - a catastrophe for climate change. A project is working to restore these areas to the powerful carbon sinks and biodiversity havens they once were.https://p.dw.com/p/4njX7Advertisement