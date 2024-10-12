  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Restoring Germany's dried out forest peatland

Jürgen Schneider
December 10, 2024

The forested wetlands in Saxony's Ore Mountains were drained to make space for commercial tree stock - a catastrophe for climate change. A project is working to restore these areas to the powerful carbon sinks and biodiversity havens they once were.

https://p.dw.com/p/4njX7
