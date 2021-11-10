Living Planet: Lithium mining at Thacker Pass — Indigenous rights vs. Green tech?

A proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass in the US state of Nevada could produce 60,000 tonnes of the stuff per year. Lithium is a vital component for battery-powered green technology, like electric cars. But some Indigenous groups say the mine will cause untold damage to their ancestral lands, while environmentalists question if this technology is really a long-term solution to the climate crisis.