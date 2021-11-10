Visit the new DW website

Technology

.

.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria

CRISPR-Cas9: A weapon against antibiotic-resistant superbugs? 10.11.2021

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are on the rise, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. A technology to edit genes, called CRIPSR-Cas9, could help us eliminate these superbugs, a new study has found.
Chinese warships in the South China Sea

German engine technology found in Chinese warships — report 06.11.2021

Engines developed in Germany can evade export control bans due to their status as a so-called dual-use technology, a German media investigation has revealed.
Glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica

Tidal energy harnessed in the Shetlands 05.11.2021

The Scottish company Nova Innovation specializes in generating energy from the sea. They are building and installing small tidal power plants in the North Sea — a world first.
Erfinderwerkstatt in der DR Kongo Ort: Bukavo, Demokratische Republik Kongo Sendedatum: 04.11.2021 Rechte: DW Neue Haushaltsgeräte aus Schrott und Pappe: Mitten in der Pandemie haben vier junge Männer im Osten der Demokratischen Republik Kongo ihre erste eigene Firma gegründet.

DR Congo: Building electronic devices out of waste 04.11.2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, four young inventors in the Democratic Republic of Congo have founded their first company – making electronic gadgets from scrap.
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 03.11.2021

Green Finance or Greenwashing? - Turbine Technology - A380 Returns
Israeli NSO group building in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv

US sanctions NSO Group, Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware 03.11.2021

US authorities said the NSO Group's spyware helped authoritarian governments "silence dissent." The new measures will limit NSO Group's access to US components and technology.

Death Valley and Licancabur Volcano, San Pedro de Atacama, Atacama Desert, Chile

Solar technology heralds greener future in Chile 03.11.2021

The first solar thermal power plant in South America hopes to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining jobs for the coal industry's workers. 
A smart phone shows the home page of Yahoo when accessed inside China in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Yahoo pulls out of China over 'challenging' environment 02.11.2021

Yahoo has said it remains "committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet.'' The move comes as Chinese censors crack down on politically sensitive content.

3141458 06/28/2017 IT systems in several countries have undergone a global ransomware attack. Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik Foto: Alexey Malgavko/Sputnik/dpa |

New Russian cyberattacks target more US networks 25.10.2021

The Russian-based hacking group behind the so-called SolarWinds cyberattacks has targeted more US-based computer systems. US tech giant Microsoft said it had documented a flurry of activity over the summer.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Science unscripted: The fascinating world of science and technology 22.10.2021

From advances that will change our lives to offbeat oddities, Science unscripted keeps you abreast of developments in the realm of European science and technology news.
The app of the search engine Google is displayed on a smartphone

Queries over Google’s planned billion-dollar investment in Africa 20.10.2021

Experts question whether Google's planned $1 billion investment in Africa stands to benefit the continent in the long term. Instead, some see it as another avenue for big tech companies to acquire budding start-ups.
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Innovations help temper education crisis 20.10.2021

Closed schools and a lack of education. Pupils all over the world suffer due to the pandemic. But COVID-19 has also been a time of innovation.

The logo of facebook is displayed on a smartphone

Facebook plans to change its name, report claims 20.10.2021

Technology giant Facebook could change its name next week, according to a report published by The Verge. A name change could reflect a new focus for the social media company.
Recycling facility in Lünen, Germany with broken laptops and keyboards

Patents to tackle plastic waste on the rise 19.10.2021

As the use of plastic increases, scientists and inventors are looking for ways to get a handle on the problem of plastic waste. Recent patent data points to promising innovations, especially from Europe and the US.

Thacker Pass, Nevada - environmentalists and Indigenous groups are attempting to stop development of a lithium mine.

Living Planet: Lithium mining at Thacker Pass — Indigenous rights vs. Green tech? 14.10.2021

A proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass in the US state of Nevada could produce 60,000 tonnes of the stuff per year. Lithium is a vital component for battery-powered green technology, like electric cars. But some Indigenous groups say the mine will cause untold damage to their ancestral lands, while environmentalists question if this technology is really a long-term solution to the climate crisis.
DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 12.10.2021

Oil on the Rise - Growing Pressure - Agriculture Technology
