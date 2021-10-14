Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Technology that sustains the environment.
From renewable energy innovations to pollution solutions - smart green ideas are emerging now more than ever.
A proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass in the US state of Nevada could produce 60,000 tonnes of the stuff per year. Lithium is a vital component for battery-powered green technology, like electric cars. But some Indigenous groups say the mine will cause untold damage to their ancestral lands, while environmentalists question if this technology is really a long-term solution to the climate crisis.
Slovenia's capital has marked European Mobility Week with a festival of sustainable transport. Ljubljana was European Green Capital three years ago reflecting its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of transport. It prioritizes walking, cycling, buses but also new, green technology. There's already one highly-successful electric car-sharing system in place. Guy De Launey reports.
From solar panels to apps that cut food waste, green tech is helping transform Africa. But its success rests on the continent's digitalization. Smart Africa's new Director General Lacina Koné told DW connectivity is key.
From origami-like electric cars, to drones taking out a rat infestation in the Galapagos, to one company that is quite literally sucking CO2 out of the air in an effort to mitigate climate change. This week on Living Planet we're looking towards the future with new technologies that address environmental problems.
German researchers have come up with a clever way to use the sun's energy to keep milk cool. Dairy farmers in Tunisia and Kenya don't always have access to power from the grid - now, green tech could help them to preserve their produce and reduce waste.