Green tech

Technology that sustains the environment.

From renewable energy innovations to pollution solutions - smart green ideas are emerging now more than ever.

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** In Thacker Pass, Nevada, environmentalists and Indigenous groups are attempting to stop development of a lithium mine.

Living Planet: Lithium mining at Thacker Pass — Indigenous rights vs. Green tech? 14.10.2021

A proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass in the US state of Nevada could produce 60,000 tonnes of the stuff per year. Lithium is a vital component for battery-powered green technology, like electric cars. But some Indigenous groups say the mine will cause untold damage to their ancestral lands, while environmentalists question if this technology is really a long-term solution to the climate crisis.
Indonesia Java | Global Ideas: Regenwasser Priester

Indonesia's water priest 18.08.2021

Privatization means cheap drinking water is no longer a given in Indonesia. In Central Java, a priest has found a solution by helping his village collect rainwater.

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2006, file photo, a wind turbine stands, generating power next to Hull, Mass., High School in the shadow of Boston. Renewable energy interests are flexing their newfound power not just with solar panels and wind turbines but in the corridors of the Massachusetts Statehouse. An Associated Press review of state lobbying records found that more than $4 million came from pro-renewable/anti-fossil fuel groups trying to get the ear of state lawmakers in 2016. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File) |

Tech needed to halt climate change still underdeveloped 27.04.2021

Many of the technologies needed to stop climate change are still in early stages of development, a study of green tech patents has revealed. Greater action is required to bring them to market in time.
März 2021 Stromausfälle gehören in Kenia zum Alltag. Das ist auch für viele Unternehmen ein großes Problem. Die Alternative: Solaranlagen, denn Sonne gibt es in Kenia satt. Da aber die meisten Firmen die nötige Anschubfinanzierung nicht aufbringen können, hilft ‚Ecoligo‘. Das deutsche Start-up finanziert die Solaranlage vor und unterstützt auch beim Aufbau.

Powering Kenya's flower farms with the sun 23.03.2021

High electricity costs pose a problem for businesses in Kenya. But a German startup wants to help them make the switch to affordable clean energy with crowd-funded solar modules.
Maintenance workers examine the photovoltaic power equipment built as part of poverty alleviation measure in Qonggyai county, southwest China's Tibet autonomous region, 15 July 2020.

How many solar panels do we need to save the climate? 06.01.2021

A zero-carbon-emissions energy system will rely mostly on low-cost solar electricity, experts say. About 100 giant solar panel factories must be built by 2025 for the world to "defossilize" its energy supply by 2035.
12.10.2017, USA, ---: Ein Bild des truck des US-Fahrzeughersteller Nikola Motors, der auf mit Wasserstoff betriebene Lkw spezialisiert ist. Nikola will auch Elektro-Sattelschlepper auf den Markt bringen und geht jetzt an die Börse.

Tesla's rival Nikola to come up with heavy-duty truck of the future? 17.06.2020

After the successful IPO of heavy-duty trucking startup Nikola, investors are closely watching the firm's operative business. There are no revenues as yet, but the company stands to profit from the hype around hydrogen.
Besucher sind am 01.07.2014 in Ljubljana, Slowenien auf dem Preserenplatz zu sehen. Foto: Maja Hitij/dpa städte; jugend; bevölkerung; Ljubljana; Slovenia; Hauptstadt; Zentrum; Grün; Eu; krise; Slovenija; Presernov trg; preseren square; Stadtansicht; architecture; population; European_Union; EU; geography; verdure; greenery; green; capital; adolescence; youth; crisis; depression; towns; cities; tourism; centre; center; .Architektur; .Tourismus; .Geografie

Inside Europe: Ljubljana revs up its green credentials 27.09.2019

Slovenia's capital has marked European Mobility Week with a festival of sustainable transport. Ljubljana was European Green Capital three years ago reflecting its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of transport. It prioritizes walking, cycling, buses but also new, green technology. There's already one highly-successful electric car-sharing system in place. Guy De Launey reports.

Frau mit Mobiltelefon in einem traditionellen Dorf, Dorf Toeghin, Provinz Oubritenga, Region Plateau Central, Burkina Faso, Afrika *** WICHTIG: Nutzung durch Entwicklungshilfe-Organisationen in Deutschland nur nach Rücksprache. *** | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Digitalization in Africa: 'We aren't thinking any more in the conventional way' 05.04.2019

From solar panels to apps that cut food waste, green tech is helping transform Africa. But its success rests on the continent's digitalization. Smart Africa's new Director General Lacina Koné told DW connectivity is key.
Global Internet Keywords 3d binär business cloud code computer computing daten datenspeicher design digital domain ebusiness ecommerce erdball erde futuristisch global globus grün handel handy hardware hintergrund homepage info information internet it karte kommunikation konzept licht markt mittelpunkt mobil network netz online pc sifi speicher speicherplatz technologie telefon transfer virtuell web webdesign welt Land Deutschland URL http://de.fotolia.com/id/20972221

Living Planet: Move fast and build things 28.02.2019

From origami-like electric cars, to drones taking out a rat infestation in the Galapagos, to one company that is quite literally sucking CO2 out of the air in an effort to mitigate climate change. This week on Living Planet we're looking towards the future with new technologies that address environmental problems.
Passagierflugzeug, Lufthansa, nach dem Start vom Flughafen Düsseldorf, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Could eco-friendly flying be on the horizon? 22.11.2018

Air travel is the fastest-growing source of carbon emissions. But could green tech and optimization mean that one day, we'll be able to hop on a plane with a guilt-free conscience?
Timi Ajiboye (L) and his brother Timi Ajiboye (R) stand in a carpark as they use the Pokemon Go application on their mobile in Lagos on July 14, 2016. Pokemon Go mania has players armed with smartphones hunting streets, parks, rivers, landmarks and other sites to capture monsters and gather supplies. The free app, based on a Nintendo title that debuted 20 years ago, has been adapted to the mobile internet age by Niantic Labs, a company spun out of Google last year. Pokemon Go uses smartphone satellite location, graphics and camera capabilities to overlay cartoon monsters on real world settings, challenging players to capture and train the creatures for battles. / AFP / STEFAN HEUNIS (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Green tech: How mobile apps are changing Africa 05.10.2018

Africans are no strangers to mobile apps. In fact, apps big and small have made a difference in the lives of many people across the continent — from rural villages to the traffic-clogged streets of megacities.
Techniker installieren Klimaanlagen auf Grenada und warten. Sie lernen von einem deutschen Techniker, wie man Klimaanlagen installiert und wartet, die mit dem umweltfreundlicheren Propan betrieben werden.

Green air conditioners for tropical Grenada? 25.09.2018

Air conditioners are becoming increasingly popular in the tropical heat of Grenada and Carriacou. Efforts to make them more climate friendly are posing new challenges for local technicians.

16.08.2016 Cattle huddles together in the water, caused by flooding after the heavy rains in Ascension Parish, in St. Amant, south of Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP) Copyright: picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Feig

Green tech: From Africa to Germany 31.05.2018

Water pollution, deforestation and wasted energy are problems all over the world. African students are working to solve them, and they're exchanging ideas with Germany to do it.
Blockchain financial system : International database secure and transparent ; Base de donnees financiere securisee et transparente Reporters / EUREKA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DELEU

The blockchain revolution comes to climate action 08.05.2018

Blockchain can trace everything from green supply chains to emissions cuts, enable green energy trading and convert plastic waste into cash. A host of initiatives and start-ups are getting in on the technology.

Nigerianisches Fußballfeld Kinetische Energie (Pavegen)

8 green-tech innovations you need to know about 15.12.2017

From plant-based plastic bottles to dresses made of milk — green pioneers around the world are coming up with clean technologies to protect our environment, reduce waste and limit global warming.

Solar-powered canisters to keep milk cool Keywords eco@africa, environment,Victor Torres Toledo, Hohenheim University, Phaesun, milk, milk can,electricity

Living Planet: Cool cans for off-grid dairy 27.07.2017

German researchers have come up with a clever way to use the sun's energy to keep milk cool. Dairy farmers in Tunisia and Kenya don't always have access to power from the grid - now, green tech could help them to preserve their produce and reduce waste.

