Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence, often referred to as AI, is the ability of a computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.

Artificial intelligence is the ability of a machine to copy intelligent human behavior. It is used to enable commercially viable smart systems and is a vital component of automation and machine learning. The expression was coined by US computer scientist John McCarthy in 1955, but pioneers like the UK's Alan Turing laid the foundations for the field in the 1940s. This page collates DW content on artificial intelligence.

Surveillance video camera in China February 03, 2020: Illustration of China s facial-recognition technology with the silhouette of a mock video camera in front of screen grabs taken from a promotional video by Megvii. Megvii is a Beijing-based Chinese technology company that designs image recognition and deep-learning software, whose Face product is used by Chinese security authorities. Beijing China PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMehdixChebilx HLMCHEBIL993498

US has lost AI race with China, ex-Pentagon chief says 11.10.2021

US cyber defense capabilities are at "kindergarten level" in some government departments, the Pentagon's former chief software officer told a British newspaper.
Joseph Willibrord Mähler's 1804-5 portrait of Beethoven. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beethoven_(M%C3%A4hler,_1804%E2%80%9305)#/media/File:Beethoven-M%C3%A4hler_1804_hires.jpg

Beethoven's last symphony finished by AI 09.10.2021

Researchers used algorithms to finish composing Beethoven's 10th Symphony. But can computer programs be as creative as human musicians?
26 October 2018, North Rhine-Westphalia, Paderborn: Curator Judith Spickermann stands in front of the robot robothespian in the exhibition Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at the Heinz Nixdorf MuseumsForum. From 27 October, the Heinz Nixdorf MuseumsForum will be showing the latest developments in artificial intelligence and robotics on 500 square metres. A special highlight of the new department in the permanent exhibition is the sweeping robot Beppo, an industrial robot that performs its artistically inspired work in response to visitors. Photo: Guido Kirchner/dpa

Artificial intelligence a key challenge for Germany's next government 21.09.2021

Germany's reputation as an industrial powerhouse could be on the line if the country fails to integrate artificial intelligence technology. Succeeding will require addressing several smaller issues first.

Chinese companies embrace robot interviewers 17.09.2021

Chinese companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to help them vet job candidates.

Munich's IAA offers peek into future of mobility powered by electricity 07.09.2021

This year's IAA Mobility in Munich heralds the dawn of a new personal mobility era — powered by batteries and artificial intelligence. Be it two, three or four wheels, all major producers have called time on the combustion engine, unveiling a range of electric vehicles to replace them.
Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus ride a bicycle at a public park along the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

COVID: Artificial intelligence in the pandemic 30.08.2021

A global early warning center in Berlin will use artificial intelligence to predict the next pandemic. But AI's already helped us fight COVID-19.
Indian Army soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2014. India celebrated its 65th Republic Day on Sunday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: MILITARY ANNIVERSARY POLITICS)

India seeks to reform its military amid new security threats 29.07.2021

Experts say India has "a lot of catching up to do" in the domain of technological advancement, such as artificial intelligence. The country faces security challenges from multiple fronts, including China and Pakistan.
Biochemie Proteine Immunglobulin Immunglobulin IgG Antikörper Molekülstruktur Computergrafik dreidimensional biochemistry proteine

AI protein database reveal is 'a great leap' for biology 22.07.2021

The transformative AlphaFold neural network has predicted the structures of more than 350,000 proteins from various organisms. This could "fundamentally change biological research."
Nur für die abgesprochene Berichterstattung! Medical consultation using ePOCT+ tool. ONLY FOR USE in reports about the DYNAMIC/ePOCT+ tool (June 2021). Copyright: Aicha Yusuf

Antibiotics use in Africa: Machine learning vs. magic medicine 30.06.2021

Swiss researchers and doctors in Africa have developed a digital tool to help clinicians prescribe fewer antibiotics, or only when they are really needed.

Ghana's artificial intelligence sector booming 08.06.2021

Ghanaian software developers are on a mission to build AI platforms for young people to start new businesses and create jobs. Software firm SuaCode.ai aims to train millions across Africa to code from their smartphones
Germany warns: AI arms race already underway

Germany warns: AI arms race already underway 07.06.2021

The world is entering a new era of warfare, with artificial intelligence taking center stage. AI is making militaries faster, smarter and more efficient. But if left unchecked, it threatens to destabilize the world.
European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager (L) and European Commissioner in charge of internal market Thierry Breton (R) hold a press conference on artificial intelligence (AI) following the weekly meeting of the EU Commission in Brussels on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP)

EU unveils AI rules, seeking global standards 21.04.2021

Brussels has announced tougher rules to regulate the rapidly spanning field of artificial intelligence. Aspiring to catch up with China and the US, the EU hopes the regulation dispels myths surrounding the technology.

DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 21.04.2021

Super League collapses as clubs leave after outcry - Kenyan entrepreneurs struggle to secure loans - EU prepares new rules on artificial intelligence

EU unveils rules on artificial intelligence 21.04.2021

With the first-of-its-kind rulebook on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), the European Union wants to make the technology more trustworthy and help firms catch up with technology leaders from China and the US.

DW Business – Europe 21.04.2021

All English Premier League clubs quit Super League - China seeks to mend ties with US at Boao Forum - EU prepares new rules for artificial intelligence
Le chanteur Freddy Mercury leader du groupe britannique Queen au festival de Sanremo en 1984 !AUFNAHMEDATUM GESCHÄTZT! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY MEN00709 Le Chanteur Freddy Mercury Leader you Groupe Queen Au Festival de SanRemo en 1984 date estimated PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY MEN00709

World in Progress: If Freddy Mercury sang in Korean 14.04.2021

Artificial intelligence companies in South Korea have developed a way to mimic singers' voices — even from beyond the grave. They can recreate the vocals of the late Queen frontman Freddy Mercury in a language he never spoke, and that's just the beginning. But the new technology raises complex questions about ethics and copyright laws — uncharted territory until now.
