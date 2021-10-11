Artificial intelligence, often referred to as AI, is the ability of a computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.

Artificial intelligence is the ability of a machine to copy intelligent human behavior. It is used to enable commercially viable smart systems and is a vital component of automation and machine learning. The expression was coined by US computer scientist John McCarthy in 1955, but pioneers like the UK's Alan Turing laid the foundations for the field in the 1940s.