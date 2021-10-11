Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Artificial intelligence is the ability of a machine to copy intelligent human behavior. It is used to enable commercially viable smart systems and is a vital component of automation and machine learning. The expression was coined by US computer scientist John McCarthy in 1955, but pioneers like the UK's Alan Turing laid the foundations for the field in the 1940s. This page collates DW content on artificial intelligence.
This year's IAA Mobility in Munich heralds the dawn of a new personal mobility era — powered by batteries and artificial intelligence. Be it two, three or four wheels, all major producers have called time on the combustion engine, unveiling a range of electric vehicles to replace them.
Artificial intelligence companies in South Korea have developed a way to mimic singers' voices — even from beyond the grave. They can recreate the vocals of the late Queen frontman Freddy Mercury in a language he never spoke, and that's just the beginning. But the new technology raises complex questions about ethics and copyright laws — uncharted territory until now.