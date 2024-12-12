  1. Skip to content
AI put out to pasture with robot cowboy SwagBot

Jessica Saltz
December 12, 2024

Cattle herders in Australia are hard-pressed to find workers to look after some 30 million cows. Robotics developers think they have the answer: SwagBot, a robot cow herder. Launched in 2016, it has recently been updated with AI technology.

