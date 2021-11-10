Energiewende (Transition to renewable power sources)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's ambitions to completely restructure its energy sector have been talked about so much that the very word which stands for the current policy change - "Energiewende" - has even made it into the English language.
Germany is in the process of completely transforming its energy sector at a pace unmatched by most major industrialized nations. Nuclear power is being phased out as renewables are gradually taking over. DW's latest content on the topic can be found below.
Political and business leaders have committed more than $400 billion to the expansion of renewable and clean energy, the UN announced. They also vowed to dramatically expand access to electricity in developing nations.