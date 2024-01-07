  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
French electionsEuro 2024Israel-Hamas
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Germany's nuclear waste secret

Kiyo Dörrer
July 1, 2024

Germany has a dirty little secret. In the middle of the country, deep underground, lies a former salt mine that was turned into a radioactive waste dump, and it has been leaking for decades. How did this come about? And what will be done?

https://p.dw.com/p/4hcjs

Over six decades of nuclear energy have left a radioactive legacy in Germany. A former salt mine, for example, has been a temporary storage site for nuclear waste since the 1960s.

The Asse site was only supposed to be an interim solution, but the waste is still there and radiating. The barrels used to store it were made from regular metal and not intended for nuclear waste. An additional problem is the water seeping into the underground site. The 500+ leaks could lead to the old mine being flooded. "That’s why we have to remove the waste," says Anna-Lena Zimmermann, who works for the site operator.

Meanwhile, the mine is porous and contains cracks. Six hundred people work in the Asse to monitor and secure the mine.

 

The big question is how this could happen. Did those responsible know there would be problems when the mine was turned into a nuclear waste dump? "Yes, but they came to a different assessment," says Frank Ehrlich from the Asse information bureau. The growing nuclear energy sector needed a dumping ground fast, so the risks were played down.

And, amid the mismanagement and lack of transparency, nobody knows exactly how much of what kind of waste is stored in the Asse. In 2013, the German government decided to have the waste removed because of the danger.

There is no real precedent for this, however. The worst-case scenario for Frank Ehrlich would be having to close the site and then potentially keeping radioactive material above ground for a lengthy period of time.

The next question would be: where? Germany does not yet have a permanent deposit site. The Asse is an example of the long-term consequences of nuclear energy being largely ignored.

Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Feldheim erneuerbare Energien Global 3000

An energy independent village

A German village is energy independent. Rising energy prices aren't a problem. How did they do it?
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 22, 202208:22 min
Sendung Global 3000 Plastikersatz

An eco-friendly plastic substitute from Germany

In Germany, a sustainable alternative to plastic is being developed to protect the environment.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202105:44 min
Three cars are seen here at a car seller in Berlin, Germany. One is an electric car by the Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors.

Why German drivers have EV anxiety

Electric vehicles, or EVs, aren't selling well in Germany. But is it too simple to blame competition from China?
BusinessJune 19, 202403:14 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Europe

More on Nature and Environment from Europe

Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Two people in a field of crops

Germany's water is running dry

The German state of Brandenburg is renaturalizing rivers and growing heat-resistant crops.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:18 min
Reducing methane in cow manure

Reducing methane in cow manure

A Norwegian company has found a way to stop livestock slurry from releasing methane by zapping it with lightning.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 4, 202204:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Show more