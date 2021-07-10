Visit the new DW website

Fukushima

Fukushima, Japan, was the scene of a major nuclear accident, caused by the major earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. The tsunami flooded the facility, damaging equipment and prompting the meltdown.

The devastating magnitude 9 earthquake and a subsequent tsunami killed an estimated 20,000 people in Japan; the flood damage at the Fukushima Daichi nuclear facilitiy triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. Three of the plant's six reactors went into meltdown. Work continues to clean up the site and return residents to their homes near the facility. This page collates recent DW content on Fukshima.

Pedestrians walk past an electric signboard showing the Tokyo Olympics Emblem, in Tokyo, June 3, 2021. The Japanese government told that the government remains committed to holding the games as scheduled. JIJI PRESS PHOTO/MORIO TAGA

Japan expands curbs on Olympic spectators as COVID cases rise 10.07.2021

With less than two weeks to go until the Summer Olympics are set to begin, Fukushima and Hokkaido have followed in the footsteps of Tokyo in barring fans from arenas.

Japan's neighbors protest Fukushima waste water dump 13.04.2021

Neighbouring countries such as South Korea and China have expressed their opposition to releasing more than one million tonnes of contaminated water into the sea. Groups claim the environmental impact will harm both marine and human life.
An aerial photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture in January, 2021. The Japanese government has decided to get rid of the massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific ocean, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years amid protests and safety concerns. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, told top fisheries association officials that his government believes the release to sea is the most realistic option and a final decision will be made “with days.”(Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP)

Fukushima: South Korea summons Japan's envoy over dumping decision 13.04.2021

The Japanese government has approved a controversial plan to release radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. South Korea expressed 'strong regret' over the decision.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 11.03.2021

EU drugs regulator gives J&J vaccine go-ahead - Japan marks 10th anniversary of nuclear disaster

DW Business - Africa 11.03.2021

Japan remembers tsunami & Fukushima disaster - ECB accelerates help for Eurozone as recovery lags - Reusable boxes to solve food to-go trash problem

Nuclear power remaining 'rational' option for Japan 11.03.2021

Ten years after the Fukushima nuclear accident, the Japanese government still sees atomic power as "indispensible." Tomohiko Taniguchi, an economist from Keio University" told DW the argument was fully "rational."
Harue Motoi, whose parents and younger brother died in 2011, prays in front of their grave during the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan mourns victims of 2011 earthquake — in pictures 11.03.2021

Moments of silence and prayer have marked a decade since around 18,500 died or went missing in the worst natural disaster in Japan's recorded history.
Workers walk near No. 2 and No. 3 reactor buildings at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 1, 2021. Picture taken March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sakura Murakami

Japan marks a decade since Fukushima nuclear disaster 11.03.2021

Environmental groups have said the effort to decommission the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is hopeless. Some local residents fear it's not safe to return to communities that were beneath the radioactive plume.
NAMIE, JAPAN - MARCH 11: Kazuya Suzuki, who lost his parents by the 2011 tsunami, prays in front of the grave on March 11, 2021 in Namie, Japan. Japan will today observe the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, tsunami and triple nuclear meltdown in which almost 16,000 were killed and hundreds of thousands made homeless. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake was one of the most powerful ever recorded. It triggered tsunami waves up to 40.5 meters high that travelled at 700km/h and surged up to 10km inland destroying entire towns. It moved Japan’s main island of Honshu 2.4m east, shifted the Earth on its axis by estimates of between 10cm and 25cm and increased the planet’s rotational speed by 1.8 microseconds per day. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Fukushima anniversary: Loss of life is still 'unbearable' 11.03.2021

It's been 10 years since an earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan is holding nationwide commemorations to remember the thousands who died.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** ***Archibild*** epa02634263 As Japan prepares for a potentially massive nuclear contamination a solitary tsunami survivor weeps in tears amid debris in the devastated town of Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, 14 March 2011. Radiation levels at a damaged nuclear power plant at Fukushima, 240 kilometres north of Tokyo, were rising well above the legal limits, top government spokesman Yukio Edano said. Reactors at the Fukushima I and II plants lost their cooling functions after power and backup generators were cut off by the quake on 11 March 2011. EPA/STRINGER JAPAN OUT MANDATORY CREDIT EPA/ASAHI SHIMBUN MANDATORY CREDIT: EPA/ASAHI SHIMBUN ++

World in Progress: Fukushima 10 years on 10.03.2021

Fukushima in Japan, March 11, 2011. An earthquake, a tsunami and three nuclear meltdowns. Much has happened since then: Cities have been rebuilt, protective walls erected, work continued on the damaged nuclear power plant. Export restrictions for many products have been largely lifted. But only a few people who had to flee their homes ten years ago have actually returned to the region.

Fukushima farmer vows to continue fight against nuclear power 10.03.2021

Farmer Masami Yoshizawa refused to abandon his farm after the 2011 nuclear disaster. Instead of culling all his cattle, he continues to nurture them as a form of protest against Japan's nuclear power.

FILE - Screengrab obtained on 15 March 2011 shows an explosion at the Fukushima nuclear plant after a devastating earthquake in Japan. Last year's nuclear disaster in Japan was «clearly man-made,» an independent investigation commission said Thursday; July 05, 2012 as it harshly criticized the government and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO). The TEPCO-run Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station went into meltdown after it was struck by the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami. Tens of thousands of nearby residents were forced to evacuate and have not been able to return. EPA/ABC TV EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES, TV OUT, ONLINE OUT, MAGS OUT ++

UN experts find 'no harmful effects' from Fukushima nuclear disaster 09.03.2021

Researchers found that the 2011 nuclear catastrophe had not harmed the health of local residents or increased the risk of cancer, according to a new report.
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture is pictured after a strong earthquake shook northeastern Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on February 14, 2021 . Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

Fukushima disaster: Is TEPCO nuclear plant still a safety risk? 26.02.2021

Ten years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Tokyo Electric Power Co. has been criticized for failing to learn safety lessons.

The gate of a house is collapsed due to massive earthquake in Koori Town, Fukushima Prefecture on February 14, 2021. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the massive earthquake of magnitude 7.3 occurred late on previous day, and the epicenter of the earthquake was marked on the coast of Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of 60 km. This earthquake is considered to be an aftershock of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Japan: More than 150 injured in strong Fukushima earthquake 14.02.2021

The cleanup is underway from a 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Japan's eastern coast. The tremor came nearly 10 years after a huge quake that sparked a tsunami and nuclear meltdown.
An ambulance is seen in front of a hotel following a strong earthquake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan: Dozens hurt in Fukushima earthquake 13.02.2021

Authorities said there were no irregularities at any nuclear facilities after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit Fukushima Prefecture.
Photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter shows Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on March 17, 2011. The Self-Defense Forces the same day dropped water on the No. 3 reactor of the plant using helicopters, in an unprecedented move, as it was feared the reactor may have released radioactive steam due to damage to its containment vessel. The photo, showing reactors (from R to L) No. 1 through 4, was taken more than 30 kilometers offshore from the site shortly before the start of the water-dropping operation. Foto: Kyodo dpa |

Plan to release Fukushima water into Pacific provokes furious reaction 20.10.2020

The Japanese government has reportedly decided to pump highly radioactive cooling water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean. The plan has been slammed by environmental groups, locals and neighboring nations.

