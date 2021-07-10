Fukushima, Japan, was the scene of a major nuclear accident, caused by the major earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. The tsunami flooded the facility, damaging equipment and prompting the meltdown.

The devastating magnitude 9 earthquake and a subsequent tsunami killed an estimated 20,000 people in Japan; the flood damage at the Fukushima Daichi nuclear facilitiy triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. Three of the plant's six reactors went into meltdown. Work continues to clean up the site and return residents to their homes near the facility. This page collates recent DW content on Fukshima.