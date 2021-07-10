Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fukushima, Japan, was the scene of a major nuclear accident, caused by the major earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. The tsunami flooded the facility, damaging equipment and prompting the meltdown.
The devastating magnitude 9 earthquake and a subsequent tsunami killed an estimated 20,000 people in Japan; the flood damage at the Fukushima Daichi nuclear facilitiy triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. Three of the plant's six reactors went into meltdown. Work continues to clean up the site and return residents to their homes near the facility. This page collates recent DW content on Fukshima.
Neighbouring countries such as South Korea and China have expressed their opposition to releasing more than one million tonnes of contaminated water into the sea. Groups claim the environmental impact will harm both marine and human life.
Fukushima in Japan, March 11, 2011. An earthquake, a tsunami and three nuclear meltdowns. Much has happened since then: Cities have been rebuilt, protective walls erected, work continued on the damaged nuclear power plant. Export restrictions for many products have been largely lifted. But only a few people who had to flee their homes ten years ago have actually returned to the region.
The Japanese government has reportedly decided to pump highly radioactive cooling water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean. The plan has been slammed by environmental groups, locals and neighboring nations.