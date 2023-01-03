  1. Skip to content
DW Nachrichten TV | Ashutosch Pandey
Image: DW

Ashutosh Pandey

Business editor with a focus on international trade, financial markets and the energy sector.

Business is Ashutosh's passion. For him, it's all about the connections, relationships, power, influence, and who really pulls the string that shape the political decision-making process.

Ashutosh Pandey is a business editor at Deutsche Welle. Previously, he worked for Reuters where he reported on a range of topics from the downfall of Blackberry to the shale boom in the US and from the botched Facebook IPO to Lululemon’s controversial translucent yoga pants.

Featured stories by Ashutosh Pandey

Druzhba pipeline

Germany: How does its Kazakh oil deal benefit Russia?

Germany has shunned Russian crude, but an oil deal with Kazakhstan means Moscow would continue to hold sway over Berlin.
BusinessMarch 1, 2023
Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, WEF, practicing his speech before a virtual media briefing

Davos 2023 hosts global elite amid recession fears

Last year, Ukraine dominated the discourse. This year, an energy crunch and recession risk will take center stage.
BusinessJanuary 16, 2023
An electronic signboard in the dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul showing a drop in share prices

5 economic challenges that await us in 2023

2022 was rough for the world economy, and 2023 promises to be worse with a looming recession. But it's not all bad news.
BusinessJanuary 2, 2023
Stories by Ashutosh Pandey

A shipment of key nuclear power equipment at a factory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Why EU sanctions don't include Russian nuclear industry

The EU is on course to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, but it's struggling to kick its Russian nuclear addiction.
BusinessJuly 19, 2023
SUV "Grandland X" production line

German economy enters recession amid worsening outlook

Inflation has taken a heavy toll on the German economy, with consumers spending less on items such as food and clothing.
BusinessMay 25, 2023
A traffic sign is seen in front of the logos of Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS

Credit Suisse deal: Why are investors worried?

Banking stocks and bonds are bleeding, with a risky class of debt under particular focus.
BusinessMarch 20, 2023
A Russian oilfield

Is Russia weaponizing oil after natural gas misfire?

Russia's plan to cut its oil output in March doesn't come as a surprise, but what about its real motive?
BusinessFebruary 16, 2023
A generic image of a one-dollar note and a one-euro coin

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

The euro has bounced back from its 2022 lows against the dollar, providing a big boost in the fight against inflation.
BusinessFebruary 9, 2023
Demonstrators, and Ukrainian activists stand in front of signs reading "Stop Putin's oil" during a vigil for Ukraine near the European Union (EU) headquarters in Brussels

Is the EU ready for life without Russian diesel?

The bloc has already shunned Russian seaborne crude oil but giving up on the country's diesel could be more painful.
BusinessFebruary 3, 2023
