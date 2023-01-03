Ashutosh Pandey
Business editor with a focus on international trade, financial markets and the energy sector.@ashutoshpande85
Business is Ashutosh's passion. For him, it's all about the connections, relationships, power, influence, and who really pulls the string that shape the political decision-making process.
Ashutosh Pandey is a business editor at Deutsche Welle. Previously, he worked for Reuters where he reported on a range of topics from the downfall of Blackberry to the shale boom in the US and from the botched Facebook IPO to Lululemon’s controversial translucent yoga pants.