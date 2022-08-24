Visit the new DW website

Energy

The availability of energy from fossil fuels, nuclear or renewables is the basis for world economy and human development. How to secure energy is at the center of much of today's news reporting.

Energy is a foundation stone of the modern industrial economy. It provides an essential ingredient for lighting, heat, food production and storage, industrial production, and transportation. Energy services are the engine of economic and social development. Many factors play a role in influencing energy supply, such as its availability, price and accessibility. Throughout the world, the energy resources available determine the way in which people live their lives. This page is a compilation of DW content referring to "energy."

Japan considers nuclear power despite post-Fukushima vows

Japan considers nuclear power despite post-Fukushima vows 24.08.2022

In a break with previous policy, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for a plan to revive nuclear energy. The country seeks to extend the operating life of existing nuclear plants and build new ones.
Why euro falling below dollar parity is a big deal

Why euro falling below dollar parity is a big deal 24.08.2022

A sinking euro is threatening to inflict further pain on an economy that's already having to contend with a surge in inflation. And the bad news is that the common currency's slide may not stop here.

Canada and Germany sign hydrogen deal

Canada and Germany sign hydrogen deal 24.08.2022

On his trip to Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed an agreement with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on so-called green hydrogen. The deal will help Germany diversify its energy sources, a necessity the Ukraine War has brought into focus.
Germany and Canada sign hydrogen deal

Germany and Canada sign hydrogen deal 23.08.2022

Chancellor Scholz and Prime Minister Trudeau signed the agreement in Newfoundland, the future home of a green hydrogen plant. German energy companies have already agreed to import Canadian hydrogen.

War in Ukraine: Germany's watershed moment 23.08.2022

Three decades of relative peace since the breakup of the Soviet Union allowed for friendlier ties with Moscow. That even developed into a significant dependency on energy imports from Russia. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed that.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 23.08.2022

Energy Hopes - Euro Dollar Parity - Taxi Takeoff
German chancellor in Canada seeking energy alternatives

German chancellor in Canada seeking energy alternatives 23.08.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Canada looking for new energy suppliers, in an effort to end Germany's dependence on Russia as soon as possible. In the long term, Germany hopes to procure a new type of renewable energy from Canada: green hydrogen.
Heat waves and drought cause power cuts in China

Heat waves and drought cause power cuts in China 23.08.2022

Unprecedented drought levels in the Yangtze River have increased pressure on hydroelectric power plants, which supply energy to key economic zones of the country.

DW Business

DW Business 22.08.2022

European energy prices jump post NordStream1 announcement - Qatar detains protesting workers before World Cup
Germany and Canada hold energy supply talks

Germany and Canada hold energy supply talks 22.08.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his deputy Robert Habeck are on a three-day visit seeking to sign a hydrogen production deal with Canada and foster new energy ties amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 22.08.2022

Quest for Energy - Drought Dangers
German chancellor arrives in Canada for energy supply talks

German chancellor arrives in Canada for energy supply talks 22.08.2022

With gas imports from Russia threatening to dry up, Germany is looking for possible alternatives. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck have arrived in Canada with a business delegation to explore what's possible.
Germany's Olaf Scholz heads to Canada for energy talks

Germany's Olaf Scholz heads to Canada for energy talks 21.08.2022

During the visit, the chancellor is set to sign a long-term deal to receive green hydrogen from Canada. German carmakers are keen to source minerals for electric vehicle batteries from the North American country.
Germany says full delay to nuclear phaseout is unlikely

Germany says full delay to nuclear phaseout is unlikely 21.08.2022

Germany is unlikely to extend the life of its three remaining nuclear power stations due to the energy crisis, said Economy Minister Robert Habeck. However, he added, one power station in Bavaria may stay open if needed.
Gazprom to shut off Nord Stream 1 for 3 days

Gazprom to shut off Nord Stream 1 for 3 days 20.08.2022

Russian energy company Gazprom says it will shut its Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline for three days, starting on August 31. It says the shutdown is due to maintenance work on the pipeline, which runs between Russia and Germany.
Greece's tourism industry is booming after pandemic slump

Greece's tourism industry is booming after pandemic slump 19.08.2022

Greece is expecting a record-breaking tourist season with more visitors than in 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the world — despite Russia's war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and high inflation.
