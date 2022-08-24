The availability of energy from fossil fuels, nuclear or renewables is the basis for world economy and human development. How to secure energy is at the center of much of today's news reporting.

Energy is a foundation stone of the modern industrial economy. It provides an essential ingredient for lighting, heat, food production and storage, industrial production, and transportation. Energy services are the engine of economic and social development. Many factors play a role in influencing energy supply, such as its availability, price and accessibility. Throughout the world, the energy resources available determine the way in which people live their lives. This page is a compilation of DW content referring to "energy."