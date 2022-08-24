Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The availability of energy from fossil fuels, nuclear or renewables is the basis for world economy and human development. How to secure energy is at the center of much of today's news reporting.
Energy is a foundation stone of the modern industrial economy. It provides an essential ingredient for lighting, heat, food production and storage, industrial production, and transportation. Energy services are the engine of economic and social development. Many factors play a role in influencing energy supply, such as its availability, price and accessibility. Throughout the world, the energy resources available determine the way in which people live their lives. This page is a compilation of DW content referring to "energy."
On his trip to Canada, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed an agreement with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on so-called green hydrogen. The deal will help Germany diversify its energy sources, a necessity the Ukraine War has brought into focus.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Canada looking for new energy suppliers, in an effort to end Germany's dependence on Russia as soon as possible. In the long term, Germany hopes to procure a new type of renewable energy from Canada: green hydrogen.
With gas imports from Russia threatening to dry up, Germany is looking for possible alternatives. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck have arrived in Canada with a business delegation to explore what's possible.